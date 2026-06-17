Advit Jewels Limited shared that its initial public officer (IPO) will remain open from June 23 to June 25, 2026. The price band of the issue is Rs 130 to Rs 138 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for its maiden initial public offer.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples of 100 equity shares thereafter. The IPO is a fresh issue of 1,19,68,000 equity shares. The proceeds from its fresh issue worth Rs 65 crore will be used for funding incremental working capital requirements of the company, Rs 65 crore for repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed, and general corporate purposes.

Holani Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the net offer will be allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and a minimum 15% and 35% of the net offer will be assigned to non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders, respectively.