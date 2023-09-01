What is the Market Cap of Advik Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of Advik Laboratories Ltd. is ₹4.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advik Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Advik Laboratories Ltd. is -4.7 and PB ratio of Advik Laboratories Ltd. is 1.74 as on .

What is the share price of Advik Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advik Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2.54 as on .