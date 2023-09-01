Follow Us

Advik Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.54 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advik Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.54₹2.54
₹2.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.74₹2.54
₹2.54
Open Price
₹2.54
Prev. Close
₹2.54
Volume
0

Advik Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.54
  • R22.54
  • R32.54
  • Pivot
    2.54
  • S12.54
  • S22.54
  • S32.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.762.5
  • 101.72.43
  • 201.592.31
  • 501.362.02
  • 1000.971.69
  • 2001.021.59

Advik Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9615.4527.0045.98586.49-15.61
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Advik Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Advik Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Advik Laboratories Ltd.

Advik Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC038300 and registration number is 038300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhu Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Niwas Sharma
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Advik Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advik Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Advik Laboratories Ltd. is ₹4.85 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advik Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advik Laboratories Ltd. is -4.7 and PB ratio of Advik Laboratories Ltd. is 1.74 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Advik Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advik Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2.54 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advik Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advik Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advik Laboratories Ltd. is ₹2.54 and 52-week low of Advik Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on Aug 28, 2023.

