What is the Market Cap of Advik Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹54.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advik Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Advik Capital Ltd. is 5.75 and PB ratio of Advik Capital Ltd. is 0.93 as on .

What is the share price of Advik Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹2.47 as on .