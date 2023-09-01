Follow Us

Advik Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADVIK CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.47 Closed
0.820.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advik Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.45₹2.57
₹2.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.96₹5.16
₹2.47
Open Price
₹2.57
Prev. Close
₹2.45
Volume
80,07,156

Advik Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.54
  • R22.62
  • R32.66
  • Pivot
    2.5
  • S12.42
  • S22.38
  • S32.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.752.3
  • 103.622.22
  • 203.432.16
  • 503.552.16
  • 1003.652.39
  • 2003.622.76

Advik Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.4221.0814.88-41.19-29.433.01-9.36
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Advik Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Advik Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Advik Capital Ltd.

Advik Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC022505 and registration number is 022505. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Gunjan Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sony Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devender Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Bagga
    WholeTime Director & CEO

FAQs on Advik Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advik Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹54.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advik Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advik Capital Ltd. is 5.75 and PB ratio of Advik Capital Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Advik Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advik Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advik Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹5.16 and 52-week low of Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

