Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.42
|21.08
|14.88
|-41.19
|-29.43
|3.01
|-9.36
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Advik Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC022505 and registration number is 022505. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹54.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Advik Capital Ltd. is 5.75 and PB ratio of Advik Capital Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advik Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹5.16 and 52-week low of Advik Capital Ltd. is ₹1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.