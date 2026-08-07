Here's the live share price of Advik Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advik Capital
|-3.85
|-4.58
|-17.22
|-16.11
|-8.09
|-12.13
|-9.05
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advik Capital has declined 8.09% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Advik Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.27
|1.27
|10
|1.28
|1.27
|20
|1.27
|1.28
|50
|1.3
|1.32
|100
|1.48
|1.39
|200
|1.45
|1.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advik Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 77.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Advik Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Advik Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Apr 09, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Advik Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Apr 09, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Advik Capital - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Apr 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Advik Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On April 9, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Advik Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC022505 and registration number is 022505. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advik Capital is ₹1.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advik Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advik Capital is ₹76.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advik Capital are ₹1.26 and ₹1.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advik Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advik Capital is ₹1.95 and 52-week low of Advik Capital is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advik Capital has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -17.22% over 3 months, -8.09% over 1 year, -12.13% across 3 years, and -9.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advik Capital are -3.62 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global