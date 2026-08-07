What is the share price of Advik Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advik Capital is ₹1.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Advik Capital? The Advik Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advik Capital? The market cap of Advik Capital is ₹76.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advik Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advik Capital are ₹1.26 and ₹1.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advik Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advik Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advik Capital is ₹1.95 and 52-week low of Advik Capital is ₹1.11 as on .

How has the Advik Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Advik Capital has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -17.22% over 3 months, -8.09% over 1 year, -12.13% across 3 years, and -9.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advik Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advik Capital are -3.62 and 0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global