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Advik Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVIK CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Advik Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.25 Closed
-0.79₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advik Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.24₹1.26
₹1.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.11₹1.95
₹1.25
Open Price
₹1.25
Prev. Close
₹1.26
Volume
1,40,514

Source: Dion Global

Advik Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advik Capital		-3.85-4.58-17.22-16.11-8.09-12.13-9.05
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advik Capital has declined 8.09% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Advik Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Advik Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advik Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.271.27
101.281.27
201.271.28
501.31.32
1001.481.39
2001.451.47

Source: Dion Global

Advik Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advik Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 77.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Advik Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTAdvik Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTAdvik Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Apr 09, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTAdvik Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Apr 09, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTAdvik Capital - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Apr 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTAdvik Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On April 9, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Advik Capital

Advik Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC022505 and registration number is 022505. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Singhal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pankaj
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vikas Garg
    Promoter Director
  • Mrs. Sony Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devender Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Advik Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Advik Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advik Capital is ₹1.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advik Capital?

The Advik Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advik Capital?

The market cap of Advik Capital is ₹76.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advik Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advik Capital are ₹1.26 and ₹1.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advik Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advik Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advik Capital is ₹1.95 and 52-week low of Advik Capital is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Advik Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advik Capital has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -17.22% over 3 months, -8.09% over 1 year, -12.13% across 3 years, and -9.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advik Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advik Capital are -3.62 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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