Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.60 Closed
1.31.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.45₹92.20
₹89.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.55₹97.90
₹89.60
Open Price
₹91.00
Prev. Close
₹88.45
Volume
1,26,014

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.58
  • R293.77
  • R395.33
  • Pivot
    90.02
  • S187.83
  • S286.27
  • S384.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.5186.65
  • 1082.1185.85
  • 2082.5186.15
  • 5082.2487.01
  • 10076.6985.75
  • 20080.1683.38

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042891 and registration number is 042891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunder G Advani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Haresh G Advani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prahlad S Advani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakash V Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Dhall
    Director
  • Admiral Sureesh Mehta
    Director
  • Mrs. Ragini Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Adhiraj Harish
    Director
  • Dr. S D Israni
    Director
  • Mrs. Menaka S Advani
    Director
  • Mrs. Nina H Advani
    Director

FAQs on Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is ₹414.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is 15.65 and PB ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is 6.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is ₹89.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is ₹97.90 and 52-week low of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is ₹66.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

