Here's the live share price of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)
|-1.84
|-4.52
|-8.80
|-12.36
|-13.38
|3.59
|3.17
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has declined 13.38% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.32
|51.32
|10
|51.58
|51.49
|20
|51.94
|51.82
|50
|52.62
|52.39
|100
|52.6
|53.11
|200
|54.77
|54.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 03:53 PM IST IST
|Advani Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Advani Hotels - Regulation 31(4) Of SEBI (SASR) 2011
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Advani Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Advani Hotels - Complaint Against Simply Wall Street Pty Ltd For Serious And Blatant Violations Of SEBI Regulations And Reque
|Jun 17, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Advani Hotels - Complaint Against Infinhub Market Tehnologies FZ-LLC For A Serious And Blatant Violation Of SEBI Regulations
Source: Dion Global
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042891 and registration number is 042891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹50.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹464.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) are ₹50.99 and ₹50.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹67.25 and 52-week low of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹46.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -4.52% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -13.38% over 1 year, 3.59% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) are 19.47 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.58 per annum.
Source: Dion Global