What is the share price of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹50.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)? The Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)? The market cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹464.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) are ₹50.99 and ₹50.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹67.25 and 52-week low of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹46.83 as on .

How has the Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -4.52% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -13.38% over 1 year, 3.59% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) are 19.47 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global