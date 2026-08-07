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Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.25 Closed
-1.26₹ -0.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.01₹50.99
₹50.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.83₹67.25
₹50.25
Open Price
₹50.05
Prev. Close
₹50.89
Volume
14,379

Source: Dion Global

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)		-1.84-4.52-8.80-12.36-13.383.593.17
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has declined 13.38% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.3251.32
1051.5851.49
2051.9451.82
5052.6252.39
10052.653.11
20054.7754.75

Source: Dion Global

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 03:53 PM IST ISTAdvani Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTAdvani Hotels - Regulation 31(4) Of SEBI (SASR) 2011
Jul 08, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTAdvani Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTAdvani Hotels - Complaint Against Simply Wall Street Pty Ltd For Serious And Blatant Violations Of SEBI Regulations And Reque
Jun 17, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTAdvani Hotels - Complaint Against Infinhub Market Tehnologies FZ-LLC For A Serious And Blatant Violation Of SEBI Regulations

Source: Dion Global

About Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042891 and registration number is 042891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunder G Advani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Haresh G Advani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prahlad S Advani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Harish
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker
    Director
  • Mrs. Ragini Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Chauhan
    Director
  • Mrs. Menaka S Advani
    Director
  • Mrs. Nina H Advani
    Director
  • Mr. Satyan Israni
    Director

FAQs on Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹50.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)?

The Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)?

The market cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹464.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) are ₹50.99 and ₹50.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹67.25 and 52-week low of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) is ₹46.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -4.52% for the past month, -8.8% over 3 months, -13.38% over 1 year, 3.59% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) are 19.47 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) News

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