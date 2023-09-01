Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC042891 and registration number is 042891. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is ₹414.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is 15.65 and PB ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is 6.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is ₹89.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is ₹97.90 and 52-week low of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd. is ₹66.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.