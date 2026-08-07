What is the share price of Advance Syntex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Syntex is ₹5.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Advance Syntex? The Advance Syntex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Syntex? The market cap of Advance Syntex is ₹5.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Syntex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Syntex are ₹5.27 and ₹5.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Syntex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Syntex is ₹6.31 and 52-week low of Advance Syntex is ₹4.40 as on .

How has the Advance Syntex performed historically in terms of returns? The Advance Syntex has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.89% over 3 months, 1.94% over 1 year, -1.36% across 3 years, and -16.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Syntex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Syntex are -9.69 and -0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global