Here's the live share price of Advance Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advance Syntex
|0
|0
|-7.89
|16.41
|1.94
|-1.36
|-16.27
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advance Syntex has gained 1.94% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Syntex has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.35
|5.3
|10
|5.44
|5.36
|20
|5.39
|5.32
|50
|5.05
|5.31
|100
|5.69
|5.67
|200
|6.63
|6.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advance Syntex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 24, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Advance Syntex - Audited Financial Results For The Quater And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 24, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Advance Syntex - Audited Financial Results For The Quater And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Advance Syntex - Un-Audited Financial Results 31/12/2025
|Nov 24, 2025, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Advance Syntex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Results 30/09/2025
|Nov 15, 2025, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Advance Syntex - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30/09/2025
Source: Dion Global
Advance Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1990PLC014406 and registration number is 014406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of made-up textile articles, except apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Syntex is ₹5.25 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Advance Syntex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advance Syntex is ₹5.83 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Syntex are ₹5.27 and ₹5.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Syntex is ₹6.31 and 52-week low of Advance Syntex is ₹4.40 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Advance Syntex has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.89% over 3 months, 1.94% over 1 year, -1.36% across 3 years, and -16.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Syntex are -9.69 and -0.45 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global