ADVANCE SYNTEX LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.46 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advance Syntex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.46₹4.69
₹4.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.25₹17.67
₹4.46
Open Price
₹4.69
Prev. Close
₹4.46
Volume
0

Advance Syntex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.61
  • R24.77
  • R34.84
  • Pivot
    4.54
  • S14.38
  • S24.31
  • S34.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.574.73
  • 1014.885.18
  • 2012.745.87
  • 5011.256.84
  • 10010.757.88
  • 20010.729

Advance Syntex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.11-33.53-40.53-54.81-62.01-88.95
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Advance Syntex Ltd. Share Holdings

Advance Syntex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Advance Syntex Ltd.

Advance Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1990PLC014406 and registration number is 014406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of made-up textile articles, except apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Forum Dinesh Lodaya
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Bhavan Dhirendra Vora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandishkumar Vinodray Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhasker Pranjivanbhai Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Praful Ramanlal Pandya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronojoy Basu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himesh Ochhavlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Govindlal Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Advance Syntex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Syntex Ltd.?

The market cap of Advance Syntex Ltd. is ₹4.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advance Syntex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advance Syntex Ltd. is -1.69 and PB ratio of Advance Syntex Ltd. is 0.36 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Advance Syntex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Syntex Ltd. is ₹4.46 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Syntex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Syntex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Syntex Ltd. is ₹17.67 and 52-week low of Advance Syntex Ltd. is ₹4.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

