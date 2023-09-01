Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.11
|-33.53
|-40.53
|-54.81
|-62.01
|-88.95
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Advance Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1990PLC014406 and registration number is 014406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of made-up textile articles, except apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Advance Syntex Ltd. is ₹4.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Advance Syntex Ltd. is -1.69 and PB ratio of Advance Syntex Ltd. is 0.36 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Syntex Ltd. is ₹4.46 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Syntex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Syntex Ltd. is ₹17.67 and 52-week low of Advance Syntex Ltd. is ₹4.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.