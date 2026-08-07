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Advance Syntex Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVANCE SYNTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Advance Syntex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.25 Closed
1.55₹ 0.08
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advance Syntex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.25₹5.27
₹5.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.40₹6.31
₹5.25
Open Price
₹5.27
Prev. Close
₹5.17
Volume
1,014

Source: Dion Global

Advance Syntex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advance Syntex		00-7.8916.411.94-1.36-16.27
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advance Syntex has gained 1.94% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Syntex has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Advance Syntex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advance Syntex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.355.3
105.445.36
205.395.32
505.055.31
1005.695.67
2006.636.39

Source: Dion Global

Advance Syntex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advance Syntex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Advance Syntex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 24, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTAdvance Syntex - Audited Financial Results For The Quater And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 24, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTAdvance Syntex - Audited Financial Results For The Quater And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Feb 14, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTAdvance Syntex - Un-Audited Financial Results 31/12/2025
Nov 24, 2025, 11:04 PM IST ISTAdvance Syntex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Results 30/09/2025
Nov 15, 2025, 05:51 AM IST ISTAdvance Syntex - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30/09/2025

Source: Dion Global

About Advance Syntex

Advance Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1990PLC014406 and registration number is 014406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of made-up textile articles, except apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhavan Dhirendra Vora
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Darshana Devang Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nandishkumar Vinodray Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Praful Ramanlal Pandya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar Govindlal Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronojoy Basu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himesh Ochhavlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Advance Syntex Share Price

What is the share price of Advance Syntex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Syntex is ₹5.25 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advance Syntex?

The Advance Syntex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Syntex?

The market cap of Advance Syntex is ₹5.83 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Syntex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Syntex are ₹5.27 and ₹5.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Syntex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Syntex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Syntex is ₹6.31 and 52-week low of Advance Syntex is ₹4.40 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the Advance Syntex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advance Syntex has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.89% over 3 months, 1.94% over 1 year, -1.36% across 3 years, and -16.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Syntex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Syntex are -9.69 and -0.45 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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