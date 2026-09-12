Here's the live share price of Advance Multitech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advance Multitech
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|1.63
|0.98
|Apcotex Industries
|-5.29
|-2.57
|15.44
|64.77
|44.90
|6.25
|7.10
|Pix Transmissions
|-4.05
|-13.37
|8.19
|17.63
|20.31
|13.60
|16.57
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|0.08
|-9.27
|18.95
|52.95
|24.84
|35.08
|86.19
|GRP
|-4.31
|-0.90
|16.47
|6.06
|-9.05
|25.71
|51.43
|Rubfila International
|-2.09
|-6.84
|-1.07
|8.27
|-17.42
|-8.06
|-9.27
|Indag Rubber
|-1.24
|37.33
|57.89
|46.68
|6.99
|-3.62
|8.65
|Harrisons Malayalam
|-3.40
|-16.17
|-8.87
|0.85
|-12.56
|7.76
|-1.26
|Modi Rubber
|-4.95
|2.46
|-2.92
|7.94
|6.96
|19.65
|5.07
|Ameenji Rubber
|5.77
|48.10
|57.14
|84.87
|107.45
|27.54
|15.71
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|4.70
|-8.14
|-16.09
|-16.09
|-16.09
|-5.68
|-3.45
|Dolfin Rubbers
|3.68
|3.98
|6.01
|0.39
|-10.94
|14.03
|24.00
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|-8.56
|3.78
|-8.27
|-10.58
|-26.73
|-3.27
|20.81
|Vikas Ecotech
|-1.87
|-6.25
|-16.00
|-19.85
|-49.03
|-39.06
|-11.60
|Rishiroop
|12.81
|10.82
|45.40
|43.09
|-6.92
|-4.01
|2.39
|Defrail Technologies
|-3.13
|2.01
|-3.78
|-16.24
|-21.11
|-7.60
|-4.63
|M M Rubber Company
|-2.19
|-9.22
|-9.79
|-13.82
|-30.10
|-23.05
|6.35
|Vamshi Rubber
|0.83
|-2.52
|-4.41
|-16.99
|-31.45
|13.98
|14.93
|Eastern Treads
|-3.91
|-2.71
|7.20
|0.44
|-4.90
|-8.82
|-8.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advance Multitech has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (44.90%), Pix Transmissions (20.31%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (24.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Multitech has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (7.10%) and Pix Transmissions (16.57%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.19
|0
|10
|9.85
|0
|20
|7.07
|0
|50
|5.67
|0
|100
|6.24
|0
|200
|7.15
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advance Multitech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Advance Multitec - Dispatch Of Letters To The Shareholders
|Sep 06, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Advance Multitec - 47TH AGM OF ADVANCE MULTITECH LIMITED- DATED 28/09/2026 AT 04:00 P.M.
|Sep 06, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Advance Multitec - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Sep 05, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Advance Multitec - Cut Off Date, Book Closure And E-Voting Period For The 47Th Annual General Meeting
|Sep 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Advance Multitec - Book Closure For 47Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Advance Multitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51494GJ1979PLC006698 and registration number is 006698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Multitech is ₹56.66 as on Sep 11, 2026.
The Advance Multitech is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advance Multitech is ₹23.10 Cr as on Sep 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Multitech are ₹56.66 and ₹56.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Multitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Multitech is ₹53.97 and 52-week low of Advance Multitech is ₹51.40 as on Sep 11, 2026.
The Advance Multitech has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 4.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Multitech are 3.75 and 1.47 on Sep 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global