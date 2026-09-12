What is the share price of Advance Multitech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Multitech is ₹56.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Advance Multitech? The Advance Multitech is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Multitech? The market cap of Advance Multitech is ₹23.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Multitech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Multitech are ₹56.66 and ₹56.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Multitech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Multitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Multitech is ₹53.97 and 52-week low of Advance Multitech is ₹51.40 as on .

How has the Advance Multitech performed historically in terms of returns? The Advance Multitech has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 4.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Multitech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Multitech are 3.75 and 1.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global