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Advance Multitech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVANCE MULTITECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber

Here's the live share price of Advance Multitech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.66 Closed
4.98₹ 2.69
As on Sep 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advance Multitech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.66₹56.66
₹56.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.40₹53.97
₹56.66
Open Price
₹56.66
Prev. Close
₹53.97
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Advance Multitech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advance Multitech		4.984.984.984.984.981.630.98
Apcotex Industries		-5.29-2.5715.4464.7744.906.257.10
Pix Transmissions		-4.05-13.378.1917.6320.3113.6016.57
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		0.08-9.2718.9552.9524.8435.0886.19
GRP		-4.31-0.9016.476.06-9.0525.7151.43
Rubfila International		-2.09-6.84-1.078.27-17.42-8.06-9.27
Indag Rubber		-1.2437.3357.8946.686.99-3.628.65
Harrisons Malayalam		-3.40-16.17-8.870.85-12.567.76-1.26
Modi Rubber		-4.952.46-2.927.946.9619.655.07
Ameenji Rubber		5.7748.1057.1484.87107.4527.5415.71
Horizon Reclaim (India)		4.70-8.14-16.09-16.09-16.09-5.68-3.45
Dolfin Rubbers		3.683.986.010.39-10.9414.0324.00
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		-8.563.78-8.27-10.58-26.73-3.2720.81
Vikas Ecotech		-1.87-6.25-16.00-19.85-49.03-39.06-11.60
Rishiroop		12.8110.8245.4043.09-6.92-4.012.39
Defrail Technologies		-3.132.01-3.78-16.24-21.11-7.60-4.63
M M Rubber Company		-2.19-9.22-9.79-13.82-30.10-23.056.35
Vamshi Rubber		0.83-2.52-4.41-16.99-31.4513.9814.93
Eastern Treads		-3.91-2.717.200.44-4.90-8.82-8.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advance Multitech has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Apcotex Industries (44.90%), Pix Transmissions (20.31%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (24.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Multitech has underperformed peers relative to Apcotex Industries (7.10%) and Pix Transmissions (16.57%).

Advance Multitech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advance Multitech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.190
109.850
207.070
505.670
1006.240
2007.150

Source: Dion Global

Advance Multitech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advance Multitech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Advance Multitech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTAdvance Multitec - Dispatch Of Letters To The Shareholders
Sep 06, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTAdvance Multitec - 47TH AGM OF ADVANCE MULTITECH LIMITED- DATED 28/09/2026 AT 04:00 P.M.
Sep 06, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTAdvance Multitec - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Sep 05, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTAdvance Multitec - Cut Off Date, Book Closure And E-Voting Period For The 47Th Annual General Meeting
Sep 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTAdvance Multitec - Book Closure For 47Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Advance Multitech

Advance Multitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51494GJ1979PLC006698 and registration number is 006698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Vishwanath Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aanchal Arvind Goenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Himanshubhai Surendrabhai Shukla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nishit Bharatbhai Popat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka K Gola
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Advance Multitech Share Price

What is the share price of Advance Multitech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Multitech is ₹56.66 as on Sep 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advance Multitech?

The Advance Multitech is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Multitech?

The market cap of Advance Multitech is ₹23.10 Cr as on Sep 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Multitech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Multitech are ₹56.66 and ₹56.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Multitech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Multitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Multitech is ₹53.97 and 52-week low of Advance Multitech is ₹51.40 as on Sep 11, 2026.

How has the Advance Multitech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advance Multitech has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 4.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Multitech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Multitech are 3.75 and 1.47 on Sep 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Advance Multitech News

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