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Advance Metering Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVANCE METERING TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Advance Metering Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.70 Closed
-0.37₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advance Metering Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.24₹19.00
₹18.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹32.80
₹18.70
Open Price
₹18.76
Prev. Close
₹18.77
Volume
1,514

Source: Dion Global

Advance Metering Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advance Metering Technology		-1.06-1.99-3.61-8.11-27.10-16.957.13
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advance Metering Technology has declined 27.10% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Metering Technology has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Advance Metering Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advance Metering Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.5818.29
1018.4818.44
2018.7818.66
5019.0818.93
10018.719.31
20020.4320.82

Source: Dion Global

Advance Metering Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advance Metering Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Advance Metering Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTAdvance Metering Tec - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026 & Propos
Jul 08, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTAdvance Metering Tec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTAdvance Metering Tec - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regarding Transmission Of Shares Of Decesaed Promoter
Jun 09, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTAdvance Metering Tec - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 09, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTAdvance Metering Tec - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Advance Metering Technology

Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401DL2011PLC271394 and registration number is 271394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of measuring, testing, navigating and control equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Kumar Ranade
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Ranade
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ameeta Ranade
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Rustogi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Marodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roopali Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Advance Metering Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Advance Metering Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Metering Technology is ₹18.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advance Metering Technology?

The Advance Metering Technology is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Metering Technology?

The market cap of Advance Metering Technology is ₹30.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Metering Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Metering Technology are ₹19.00 and ₹18.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Metering Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Metering Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Metering Technology is ₹32.80 and 52-week low of Advance Metering Technology is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Advance Metering Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advance Metering Technology has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, -27.1% over 1 year, -16.95% across 3 years, and 7.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Metering Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Metering Technology are -2.98 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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