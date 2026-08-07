What is the share price of Advance Metering Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Metering Technology is ₹18.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Advance Metering Technology? The Advance Metering Technology is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Metering Technology? The market cap of Advance Metering Technology is ₹30.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Metering Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Metering Technology are ₹19.00 and ₹18.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Metering Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Metering Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Metering Technology is ₹32.80 and 52-week low of Advance Metering Technology is ₹12.00 as on .

How has the Advance Metering Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Advance Metering Technology has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, -27.1% over 1 year, -16.95% across 3 years, and 7.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Metering Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Metering Technology are -2.98 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global