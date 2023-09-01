Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Advance Metering Technology Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADVANCE METERING TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.13 Closed
3.111
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advance Metering Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.60₹33.73
₹33.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.75₹38.39
₹33.13
Open Price
₹33.73
Prev. Close
₹32.13
Volume
14,507

Advance Metering Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.52
  • R235.69
  • R337.65
  • Pivot
    32.56
  • S131.39
  • S229.43
  • S328.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.4930.43
  • 1017.9130.02
  • 2018.1230.39
  • 5018.9329.45
  • 10018.3726.64
  • 20021.0623.65

Advance Metering Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.31-1.4074.3778.1265.65268.1179.08
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.524.039.2837.8887.051,866.82622.68
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Advance Metering Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Advance Metering Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Advance Metering Technology Ltd.

Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401DL2011PLC271394 and registration number is 271394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of measuring, testing, navigating and control equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Kumar Ranade
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Ranade
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ameeta Ranade
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kohli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Priya Somaiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. J P Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Advance Metering Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Metering Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is ₹53.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advance Metering Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is 35.49 and PB ratio of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Advance Metering Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is ₹33.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Metering Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Metering Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is ₹38.39 and 52-week low of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is ₹15.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data