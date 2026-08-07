Here's the live share price of Advance Metering Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advance Metering Technology
|-1.06
|-1.99
|-3.61
|-8.11
|-27.10
|-16.95
|7.13
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advance Metering Technology has declined 27.10% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Metering Technology has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.58
|18.29
|10
|18.48
|18.44
|20
|18.78
|18.66
|50
|19.08
|18.93
|100
|18.7
|19.31
|200
|20.43
|20.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advance Metering Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Advance Metering Tec - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026 & Propos
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Advance Metering Tec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Advance Metering Tec - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regarding Transmission Of Shares Of Decesaed Promoter
|Jun 09, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Advance Metering Tec - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 09, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Advance Metering Tec - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401DL2011PLC271394 and registration number is 271394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of measuring, testing, navigating and control equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Metering Technology is ₹18.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advance Metering Technology is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advance Metering Technology is ₹30.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Metering Technology are ₹19.00 and ₹18.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Metering Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Metering Technology is ₹32.80 and 52-week low of Advance Metering Technology is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advance Metering Technology has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -1.99% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, -27.1% over 1 year, -16.95% across 3 years, and 7.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Metering Technology are -2.98 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global