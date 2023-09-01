Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.31
|-1.40
|74.37
|78.12
|65.65
|268.11
|79.08
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.52
|4.03
|9.28
|37.88
|87.05
|1,866.82
|622.68
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401DL2011PLC271394 and registration number is 271394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of measuring, testing, navigating and control equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is ₹53.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is 35.49 and PB ratio of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is ₹33.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Metering Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is ₹38.39 and 52-week low of Advance Metering Technology Ltd. is ₹15.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.