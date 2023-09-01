Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Advait Infratech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADVAIT INFRATECH LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹426.55 Closed
-0.19-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advait Infratech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹422.15₹436.95
₹426.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.22₹489.00
₹426.55
Open Price
₹432.00
Prev. Close
₹427.35
Volume
13,641

Advait Infratech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1434.95
  • R2443.35
  • R3449.75
  • Pivot
    428.55
  • S1420.15
  • S2413.75
  • S3405.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5531.57429.62
  • 10545.94428.9
  • 20502.18423.23
  • 50455.82393.5
  • 100310.07360.93
  • 200198.72317.56

Advait Infratech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83

Advait Infratech Ltd. Share Holdings

Advait Infratech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & ESOP
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Bonus issue
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 Aug, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Advait Infratech Ltd.

Advait Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2010PLC059878 and registration number is 059878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shalin Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rejal Sheth
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dinesh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bajrangprasad Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Advait Infratech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advait Infratech Ltd.?

The market cap of Advait Infratech Ltd. is ₹435.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advait Infratech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advait Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Advait Infratech Ltd. is 9.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Advait Infratech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advait Infratech Ltd. is ₹426.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advait Infratech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advait Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advait Infratech Ltd. is ₹489.00 and 52-week low of Advait Infratech Ltd. is ₹200.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data