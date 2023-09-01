Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.32
|-1.33
|41.24
|53.35
|65.65
|1,554.90
|1,554.90
|4.09
|12.39
|49.37
|66.68
|109.62
|489.61
|694.44
|10.57
|10.63
|13.41
|31.09
|15.90
|47.15
|47.15
|2.08
|17.64
|29.84
|58.84
|85.58
|550.09
|530.45
|13.15
|5.51
|31.32
|41.93
|128.50
|239.81
|121.95
|1.08
|-3.06
|97.73
|182.45
|191.00
|1,809.53
|1,106.92
|-0.22
|-7.43
|0.80
|35.70
|0.90
|159.65
|154.99
|22.41
|27.83
|21.35
|-23.02
|-28.67
|136.44
|89.09
|0.86
|1.69
|0.64
|38.77
|46.10
|120.02
|27.99
|-3.29
|-6.19
|52.89
|62.80
|83.29
|230.89
|395.61
|2.23
|16.82
|33.95
|28.18
|183.97
|264.96
|301.46
|0
|28.57
|6.13
|79.28
|73.08
|89.08
|18.42
|10.80
|14.02
|11.08
|-7.31
|-25.17
|-17.12
|-87.08
|0
|-4.72
|9.45
|40.13
|170.60
|238.46
|93.83
|1.67
|-1.61
|-6.15
|35.56
|-1.61
|154.17
|154.17
|0
|0
|4.96
|10.18
|70.88
|195.15
|161.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & ESOP
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Bonus issue
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Advait Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2010PLC059878 and registration number is 059878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Advait Infratech Ltd. is ₹435.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Advait Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Advait Infratech Ltd. is 9.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advait Infratech Ltd. is ₹426.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advait Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advait Infratech Ltd. is ₹489.00 and 52-week low of Advait Infratech Ltd. is ₹200.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.