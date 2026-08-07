What is the share price of Adroit Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adroit Infotech is ₹9.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Adroit Infotech? The Adroit Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adroit Infotech? The market cap of Adroit Infotech is ₹54.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adroit Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adroit Infotech are ₹10.03 and ₹9.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adroit Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adroit Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adroit Infotech is ₹12.85 and 52-week low of Adroit Infotech is ₹7.82 as on .

How has the Adroit Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Adroit Infotech has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, 8.15% for the past month, -1.87% over 3 months, -6.57% over 1 year, -8.15% across 3 years, and 9.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adroit Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adroit Infotech are 17.77 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global