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Adroit Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADROIT INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Adroit Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.95 Closed
-1.00₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adroit Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.76₹10.03
₹9.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.82₹12.85
₹9.95
Open Price
₹10.01
Prev. Close
₹10.05
Volume
2,877

Source: Dion Global

Adroit Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adroit Infotech		-0.408.15-1.87-1.97-6.57-8.159.92
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adroit Infotech has declined 6.57% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Adroit Infotech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Adroit Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adroit Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.759.74
109.429.59
209.199.41
509.159.3
1009.319.41
2009.839.98

Source: Dion Global

Adroit Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adroit Infotech saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.99%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Adroit Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTAdroit Infotech - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S)/Funds Utilization Through The Rights Issue For The Quart Ended 30
Aug 05, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTAdroit Infotech - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTAdroit Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Of Directors Meeting Held On 04Th August 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTAdroit Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Year Ended 30Th June 2026 Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 4Th
Jul 20, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTAdroit Infotech - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Adroit Infotech

Adroit Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TG1990PLC011129 and registration number is 011129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhakiran Reddy Sunkerneni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Reddy Pyata
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanthi Reddy Sunkerneni
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkateshwara Reddy Varri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Ranganath Parankusam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raja Sekhar Reddy Venkata Jammula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adroit Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of Adroit Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adroit Infotech is ₹9.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adroit Infotech?

The Adroit Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adroit Infotech?

The market cap of Adroit Infotech is ₹54.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adroit Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adroit Infotech are ₹10.03 and ₹9.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adroit Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adroit Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adroit Infotech is ₹12.85 and 52-week low of Adroit Infotech is ₹7.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adroit Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adroit Infotech has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, 8.15% for the past month, -1.87% over 3 months, -6.57% over 1 year, -8.15% across 3 years, and 9.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adroit Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adroit Infotech are 17.77 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Adroit Infotech News

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