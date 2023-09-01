Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.13
|19.72
|9.95
|-2.71
|29.04
|236.72
|-31.15
|1.39
|-0.66
|0.64
|7.88
|-10.34
|149.28
|149.28
|-0.24
|14.31
|25.13
|47.78
|59.28
|173.51
|121.08
|1.57
|1.88
|6.65
|16.04
|5.98
|138.55
|138.55
|5.58
|18.33
|35.87
|31.45
|16.47
|-6.87
|-6.87
|1.45
|-5.36
|1.05
|15.17
|14.86
|251.50
|131.13
|-0.81
|-4.79
|-11.36
|-23.43
|-32.42
|194.89
|134.36
|4.87
|18.20
|58.26
|86.52
|296.44
|785.91
|468.23
|0.74
|18.40
|42.62
|50.75
|19.58
|168.20
|23.54
|-2.64
|-2.01
|24.59
|21.35
|13.18
|119.46
|150.55
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.60
|6.15
|13.15
|12.57
|-4.28
|-75.57
|-64.89
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|24.55
|29.08
|51.66
|59.14
|41.68
|37.89
|37.89
|6.38
|12.07
|35.78
|40.01
|31.48
|-30.19
|-30.19
|-1.98
|-0.73
|-7.63
|4.29
|-22.10
|47.76
|-37.87
|1.36
|14.75
|211.46
|199.00
|259.28
|488.84
|140.05
|-5.49
|13.16
|14.67
|10.26
|-28.93
|-95.90
|-95.90
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Employees Stock Option Plan
Adroit Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TG1990PLC011129 and registration number is 011129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is ₹43.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is 31.83 and PB ratio of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adroit Infotech Ltd. is ₹21.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adroit Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is ₹32.15 and 52-week low of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.