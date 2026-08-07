Here's the live share price of Adroit Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adroit Infotech
|-0.40
|8.15
|-1.87
|-1.97
|-6.57
|-8.15
|9.92
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adroit Infotech has declined 6.57% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Adroit Infotech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.75
|9.74
|10
|9.42
|9.59
|20
|9.19
|9.41
|50
|9.15
|9.3
|100
|9.31
|9.41
|200
|9.83
|9.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adroit Infotech saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.99%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Adroit Infotech - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S)/Funds Utilization Through The Rights Issue For The Quart Ended 30
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Adroit Infotech - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Adroit Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Of Directors Meeting Held On 04Th August 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Adroit Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Year Ended 30Th June 2026 Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 4Th
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Adroit Infotech - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Adroit Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TG1990PLC011129 and registration number is 011129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adroit Infotech is ₹9.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adroit Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adroit Infotech is ₹54.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adroit Infotech are ₹10.03 and ₹9.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adroit Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adroit Infotech is ₹12.85 and 52-week low of Adroit Infotech is ₹7.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adroit Infotech has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, 8.15% for the past month, -1.87% over 3 months, -6.57% over 1 year, -8.15% across 3 years, and 9.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adroit Infotech are 17.77 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global