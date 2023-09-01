Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Adroit Infotech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADROIT INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹21.55 Closed
3.860.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adroit Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.05₹21.70
₹21.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.25₹32.15
₹21.55
Open Price
₹21.30
Prev. Close
₹20.75
Volume
82,959

Adroit Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.12
  • R222.73
  • R323.77
  • Pivot
    21.08
  • S120.47
  • S219.43
  • S318.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.7520.64
  • 1015.7520.53
  • 2016.320.08
  • 5016.7519.71
  • 10015.3620.07
  • 20013.5119.9

Adroit Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1319.729.95-2.7129.04236.72-31.15
1.39-0.660.647.88-10.34149.28149.28
-0.2414.3125.1347.7859.28173.51121.08
1.571.886.6516.045.98138.55138.55
5.5818.3335.8731.4516.47-6.87-6.87
1.45-5.361.0515.1714.86251.50131.13
-0.81-4.79-11.36-23.43-32.42194.89134.36
4.8718.2058.2686.52296.44785.91468.23
0.7418.4042.6250.7519.58168.2023.54
-2.64-2.0124.5921.3513.18119.46150.55
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.606.1513.1512.57-4.28-75.57-64.89
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
24.5529.0851.6659.1441.6837.8937.89
6.3812.0735.7840.0131.48-30.19-30.19
-1.98-0.73-7.634.29-22.1047.76-37.87
1.3614.75211.46199.00259.28488.84140.05
-5.4913.1614.6710.26-28.93-95.90-95.90
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53

Adroit Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Adroit Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingEmployees Stock Option Plan

About Adroit Infotech Ltd.

Adroit Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TG1990PLC011129 and registration number is 011129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhakiran Reddy Sunkerneni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunder Raj Nyaypathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunitha Kuchakulla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkat Lakshma Reddy Patlola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Pyata Reddy
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunkireddy Rajashekar Reddy
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Adroit Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adroit Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is ₹43.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adroit Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is 31.83 and PB ratio of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adroit Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adroit Infotech Ltd. is ₹21.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adroit Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adroit Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is ₹32.15 and 52-week low of Adroit Infotech Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data