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Adroit Industries (India) Share Price

Sector
Automobiles

Adroit Industries (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 126.00-134.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Adroit Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Adroit Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Holdings		0.44-8.49-8.38-8.06-6.5930.5529.56
Belrise Industries		7.986.78-1.1233.6158.9335.9520.23
OBSC Perfection		-1.077.2566.65226.65176.8899.4851.33
Kross		11.9122.230.9659.4320.15-0.47-0.28
Happy Steels		-11.22-26.439.129.129.122.951.76
Sellowrap Industries		04.65-1.392.27-35.1-10.61-6.51
Premium Plast		5.1311.2610.5323.539.23-4.94-3

Source: Dion Global

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About Adroit Industries (India)

Adroit Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH1995PLC084474 and registration number is 084474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Sangla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sangla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudha Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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