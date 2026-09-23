Adroit Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH1995PLC084474 and registration number is 084474. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.