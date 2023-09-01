Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.25
|10.80
|-31.74
|-29.52
|-47.50
|-32.89
|-16.98
|-2.43
|-1.81
|-7.14
|1.62
|-3.88
|15.80
|47.44
|-2.26
|-1.40
|-4.40
|10.47
|9.14
|52.97
|5.51
|-0.89
|-2.80
|-0.58
|4.86
|-2.89
|13.22
|18.67
|1.72
|2.15
|2.43
|15.06
|8.19
|52.55
|57.46
|-1.68
|-3.40
|20.36
|31.00
|15.56
|40.50
|64.65
|4.24
|3.86
|18.60
|16.00
|15.73
|61.40
|59.41
|4.55
|15.81
|38.19
|35.43
|8.79
|47.76
|-7.67
|0.48
|12.59
|12.21
|28.71
|13.37
|19.12
|-14.21
|1.05
|-3.23
|24.87
|18.76
|1.24
|4.11
|-19.03
|8.04
|19.48
|75.76
|91.38
|95.23
|157.15
|71.54
|0.94
|10.12
|11.16
|12.42
|-1.12
|-1.38
|-7.01
|1.99
|16.70
|38.91
|61.57
|56.35
|51.82
|-39.80
|1.42
|0.55
|-6.25
|-4.50
|-27.74
|1,541.56
|104.25
|8.45
|-3.65
|7.77
|-26.73
|56.47
|5,048.11
|656.56
|-0.69
|3.15
|11.23
|33.08
|9.06
|67.47
|-63.54
|0.63
|-4.23
|-14.18
|-8.27
|-67.25
|-51.23
|-51.23
|1.37
|4.14
|9.42
|14.90
|19.82
|15.78
|31.49
|-9.51
|14.82
|40.38
|41.72
|1.41
|39.88
|-23.78
|10.70
|16.41
|16.99
|13.67
|-17.49
|147.79
|49.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1948PLC310253 and registration number is 000545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is ₹16.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is -7.65 and PB ratio of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is ₹35.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Multiproducts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is ₹102.85 and 52-week low of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is ₹29.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.