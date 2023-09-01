Follow Us

Ador Multiproducts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADOR MULTIPRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.70 Closed
20.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ador Multiproducts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.70₹35.70
₹35.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.08₹102.85
₹35.70
Open Price
₹35.70
Prev. Close
₹35.00
Volume
590

Ador Multiproducts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.7
  • R235.7
  • R335.7
  • Pivot
    35.7
  • S135.7
  • S235.7
  • S335.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 583.334.54
  • 1086.0934.5
  • 2086.8535.47
  • 5076.0840.31
  • 10067.2946.11
  • 20072.0353.29

Ador Multiproducts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.2510.80-31.74-29.52-47.50-32.89-16.98
-2.43-1.81-7.141.62-3.8815.8047.44
-2.26-1.40-4.4010.479.1452.975.51
-0.89-2.80-0.584.86-2.8913.2218.67
1.722.152.4315.068.1952.5557.46
-1.68-3.4020.3631.0015.5640.5064.65
4.243.8618.6016.0015.7361.4059.41
4.5515.8138.1935.438.7947.76-7.67
0.4812.5912.2128.7113.3719.12-14.21
1.05-3.2324.8718.761.244.11-19.03
8.0419.4875.7691.3895.23157.1571.54
0.9410.1211.1612.42-1.12-1.38-7.01
1.9916.7038.9161.5756.3551.82-39.80
1.420.55-6.25-4.50-27.741,541.56104.25
8.45-3.657.77-26.7356.475,048.11656.56
-0.693.1511.2333.089.0667.47-63.54
0.63-4.23-14.18-8.27-67.25-51.23-51.23
1.374.149.4214.9019.8215.7831.49
-9.5114.8240.3841.721.4139.88-23.78
10.7016.4116.9913.67-17.49147.7949.47

Ador Multiproducts Ltd. Share Holdings

Ador Multiproducts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ador Multiproducts Ltd.

Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1948PLC310253 and registration number is 000545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deep A Lalvani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Tanya Halina Advani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Ahuja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneil Chawla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ador Multiproducts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ador Multiproducts Ltd.?

The market cap of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is ₹16.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ador Multiproducts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is -7.65 and PB ratio of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ador Multiproducts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is ₹35.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ador Multiproducts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Multiproducts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is ₹102.85 and 52-week low of Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is ₹29.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

