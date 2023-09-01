Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ador Fontech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909KA1974PLC020010 and registration number is 020010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹410.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd. is 17.1 and PB ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Fontech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹70.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.