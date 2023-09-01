What is the Market Cap of Ador Fontech Ltd.? The market cap of Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹410.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd. is 17.1 and PB ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd. is 2.75 as on .

What is the share price of Ador Fontech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on .