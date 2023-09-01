Follow Us

Ador Fontech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADOR FONTECH LTD.

Sector : Welding Equipments | Smallcap | BSE
₹117.20 Closed
2.092.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ador Fontech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.10₹119.45
₹117.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.10₹134.00
₹117.20
Open Price
₹114.80
Prev. Close
₹114.80
Volume
58,752

Ador Fontech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.07
  • R2122.93
  • R3126.42
  • Pivot
    116.58
  • S1113.72
  • S2110.23
  • S3107.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.64116.11
  • 1081.01114.96
  • 2081.98114.49
  • 5081.8113.44
  • 10077.52108.35
  • 20075.0199.42

Ador Fontech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.44-9.984.6040.4145.68223.7682.27
-3.7111.7537.8144.6867.14287.43498.93
1.73-5.132.7045.4133.31367.29239.61
-2.78-8.52-4.7577.01137.95659.59437.66
-1.8123.6623.9420.04-9.34260.37185.74
8.190.61-1.318.1619.53392.85308.10

Ador Fontech Ltd. Share Holdings

Ador Fontech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ador Fontech Ltd.

Ador Fontech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909KA1974PLC020010 and registration number is 020010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A T Malkani
    Chairman
  • Mr. H P Ledwani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. N Malkani Nagpal
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Rafique Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Janakiram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N S Marshall
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ador Fontech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ador Fontech Ltd.?

The market cap of Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹410.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd. is 17.1 and PB ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ador Fontech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ador Fontech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Fontech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Ador Fontech Ltd. is ₹70.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

