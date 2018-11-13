ADNOC looks to explore crude storage in Karnataka

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 1:29 AM

A week after the Cabinet approved filling the underground strategic oil reserve at Padur in Karnataka by foreign oil companies, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on Monday signed an initial agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves (ISPRL), the second such deal by the UAE firm this year.

In the second phase, ISRPL is looking to develop two more caverns—a second one at Padur and another at Chandikhol—with a combined storage capacity of 6.5 MT at a cost off Rs 11,000 crore.

In the first phase, India has built a strategic reserve capacity of 5.3 million tonne (MT) across three locations — Vishakhapatnam (1.33 MT), Mangaluru (1.5 MT) and Padur (2.5 MT) — at a cost of Rs 4,098 crore. In the second phase, ISRPL is looking to develop two more caverns—a second one at Padur and another at Chandikhol—with a combined storage capacity of 6.5 MT at a cost off Rs 11,000 crore.

Created in June, 2004, ISPRL is a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by the Oil Industry Development Board under the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and has been assigned to develop and maintain underground caverns to store crude oil to mitigate shortages during supply disruptions.
Once filled completely, these reserves can last for 21 days for India in case of exigencies. This will be in addition to the stock of 65 days maintained by oil marketing companies across storage facilities.

ADNOC is the only company which has signed definitive agreements for the reserves whereas Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco has also shown interest. Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that some trading companies have also evinced interest to participate in India’s strategic reserve programme.

The agreement between ISPRL and ADNOC was signed in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Pradhan and UAE’s minister of state and ADNOC group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

