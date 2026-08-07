Here's the live share price of Adline Chem Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adline Chem Lab
|0
|0
|33.77
|28.62
|-8.35
|16.18
|21.87
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adline Chem Lab has declined 8.35% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Adline Chem Lab has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.08
|13.31
|10
|12.31
|12.88
|20
|13.02
|12.61
|50
|11.99
|12.75
|100
|14.16
|13.71
|200
|15.62
|14.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adline Chem Lab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 74.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Adline Chem Lab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Adline Chem Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 30, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Adline Chem Lab - Financial Results For 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Adline Chem Lab - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial
|May 22, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Adline Chem Lab - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financ
Source: Dion Global
Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1988PLC010956 and registration number is 010956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adline Chem Lab is ₹14.38 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Adline Chem Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adline Chem Lab is ₹8.41 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adline Chem Lab are ₹14.38 and ₹14.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adline Chem Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adline Chem Lab is ₹18.10 and 52-week low of Adline Chem Lab is ₹7.60 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Adline Chem Lab has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 33.77% over 3 months, -8.35% over 1 year, 16.18% across 3 years, and 21.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adline Chem Lab are -29.96 and -4.74 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global