What is the share price of Adline Chem Lab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adline Chem Lab is ₹14.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Adline Chem Lab? The Adline Chem Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adline Chem Lab? The market cap of Adline Chem Lab is ₹8.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adline Chem Lab? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adline Chem Lab are ₹14.38 and ₹14.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adline Chem Lab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adline Chem Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adline Chem Lab is ₹18.10 and 52-week low of Adline Chem Lab is ₹7.60 as on .

How has the Adline Chem Lab performed historically in terms of returns? The Adline Chem Lab has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 33.77% over 3 months, -8.35% over 1 year, 16.18% across 3 years, and 21.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adline Chem Lab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adline Chem Lab are -29.96 and -4.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global