Adline Chem Lab Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADLINE CHEM LAB LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.27 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adline Chem Lab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.27₹13.27
₹13.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹13.27
₹13.27
Open Price
₹13.27
Prev. Close
₹13.27
Volume
0

Adline Chem Lab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.27
  • R213.27
  • R313.27
  • Pivot
    13.27
  • S113.27
  • S213.27
  • S313.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.8612.76
  • 109.6512.04
  • 209.7210.71
  • 5099.03
  • 1007.648.54
  • 2009.369.04

Adline Chem Lab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0031.39102.60145.7437.80165.40126.84
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Adline Chem Lab Ltd. Share Holdings

Adline Chem Lab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adline Chem Lab Ltd.

Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1988PLC010956 and registration number is 010956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devarshi D Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mahendra P Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kamlesh J Laskari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sohan K Laskari
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Ranak K Laskari
    Director

FAQs on Adline Chem Lab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adline Chem Lab Ltd.?

The market cap of Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹7.76 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adline Chem Lab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is -1.84 and PB ratio of Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is -4.95 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Adline Chem Lab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹13.27 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adline Chem Lab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adline Chem Lab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹13.27 and 52-week low of Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 25, 2023.

