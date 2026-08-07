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Adline Chem Lab Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADLINE CHEM LAB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Adline Chem Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.38 Closed
4.96₹ 0.68
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adline Chem Lab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.38₹14.38
₹14.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹18.10
₹14.38
Open Price
₹14.38
Prev. Close
₹13.70
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Adline Chem Lab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adline Chem Lab		0033.7728.62-8.3516.1821.87
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adline Chem Lab has declined 8.35% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Adline Chem Lab has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Adline Chem Lab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adline Chem Lab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.0813.31
1012.3112.88
2013.0212.61
5011.9912.75
10014.1613.71
20015.6214.61

Source: Dion Global

Adline Chem Lab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adline Chem Lab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 74.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Adline Chem Lab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTAdline Chem Lab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAdline Chem Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 30, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTAdline Chem Lab - Financial Results For 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTAdline Chem Lab - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial
May 22, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTAdline Chem Lab - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financ

Source: Dion Global

About Adline Chem Lab

Adline Chem Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1988PLC010956 and registration number is 010956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sarang Bharatbhai Pathak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Amrish Parikh
    Director
  • Mr. Dhawal Akhilesh Deopura
    Director
  • Ms. Shivani Pathak
    Director
  • Mr. Vrushank Balkrushna Patel
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Nilay Jitendrabhai Vaghasiya
    Additional Director

FAQs on Adline Chem Lab Share Price

What is the share price of Adline Chem Lab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adline Chem Lab is ₹14.38 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adline Chem Lab?

The Adline Chem Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adline Chem Lab?

The market cap of Adline Chem Lab is ₹8.41 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adline Chem Lab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adline Chem Lab are ₹14.38 and ₹14.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adline Chem Lab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adline Chem Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adline Chem Lab is ₹18.10 and 52-week low of Adline Chem Lab is ₹7.60 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the Adline Chem Lab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adline Chem Lab has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 33.77% over 3 months, -8.35% over 1 year, 16.18% across 3 years, and 21.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adline Chem Lab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adline Chem Lab are -29.96 and -4.74 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Adline Chem Lab News

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