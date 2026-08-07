Here's the live share price of Adjia Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adjia Technologies
|0.02
|0.02
|10.23
|14.84
|32.82
|29.45
|8.62
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adjia Technologies has gained 32.82% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Adjia Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.81
|57.75
|10
|54.81
|55.14
|20
|50.53
|51.5
|50
|41.99
|44.63
|100
|36.47
|39.57
|200
|34.84
|37.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adjia Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Adjia Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Adjia Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Adjia Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Adjia Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jun 05, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Adjia Technologies - Intimation Of Book Closure For 11Th AGM Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Adjia Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2015PLC085465 and registration number is 085465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adjia Technologies is ₹61.83 as on Jun 22, 2026.
The Adjia Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adjia Technologies is ₹5.44 Cr as on Jun 22, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adjia Technologies are ₹61.83 and ₹61.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adjia Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adjia Technologies is ₹61.83 and 52-week low of Adjia Technologies is ₹40.00 as on Jun 22, 2026.
The Adjia Technologies has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 0.02% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 32.82% over 1 year, 29.45% across 3 years, and 8.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adjia Technologies are -43.57 and 2.55 on Jun 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global