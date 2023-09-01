Follow Us

ADJIA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adjia Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.00₹35.00
₹35.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.95₹39.35
₹35.00
Open Price
₹33.00
Prev. Close
₹35.00
Volume
0

Adjia Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.67
  • R236.33
  • R337.67
  • Pivot
    34.33
  • S133.67
  • S232.33
  • S331.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.5333.13
  • 1026.9331.8
  • 2026.5930.96
  • 5030.0430.42
  • 10032.9531.02
  • 20030.1133.19

Adjia Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
029.6315.1311.1125.00-52.86-52.86
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Adjia Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Adjia Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Adjia Technologies Ltd.

Adjia Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2015PLC085465 and registration number is 085465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Roshan Kumar Rawal
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Ms. Priti Jadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tulsiram Rawal
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Adjia Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adjia Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Adjia Technologies Ltd. is ₹3.08 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adjia Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adjia Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Adjia Technologies Ltd. is 1.44 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Adjia Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adjia Technologies Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adjia Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adjia Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adjia Technologies Ltd. is ₹39.35 and 52-week low of Adjia Technologies Ltd. is ₹23.95 as on Aug 24, 2023.

