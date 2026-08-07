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Adjia Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADJIA TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Adjia Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.83 Closed
4.99₹ 2.94
As on Jun 22, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adjia Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.80₹61.83
₹61.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹61.83
₹61.83
Open Price
₹61.80
Prev. Close
₹58.89
Volume
3,200

Source: Dion Global

Adjia Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adjia Technologies		0.020.0210.2314.8432.8229.458.62
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adjia Technologies has gained 32.82% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Adjia Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Adjia Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adjia Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.8157.75
1054.8155.14
2050.5351.5
5041.9944.63
10036.4739.57
20034.8437.02

Source: Dion Global

Adjia Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adjia Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Adjia Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTAdjia Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTAdjia Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 02, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTAdjia Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTAdjia Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jun 05, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTAdjia Technologies - Intimation Of Book Closure For 11Th AGM Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Adjia Technologies

Adjia Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2015PLC085465 and registration number is 085465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Roshan Kumar Rawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Priti Rajubhai Jadav
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tulsiram Rawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adjia Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Adjia Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adjia Technologies is ₹61.83 as on Jun 22, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adjia Technologies?

The Adjia Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adjia Technologies?

The market cap of Adjia Technologies is ₹5.44 Cr as on Jun 22, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adjia Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adjia Technologies are ₹61.83 and ₹61.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adjia Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adjia Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adjia Technologies is ₹61.83 and 52-week low of Adjia Technologies is ₹40.00 as on Jun 22, 2026.

How has the Adjia Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adjia Technologies has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 0.02% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 32.82% over 1 year, 29.45% across 3 years, and 8.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adjia Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adjia Technologies are -43.57 and 2.55 on Jun 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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