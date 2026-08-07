What is the share price of Adjia Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adjia Technologies is ₹61.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Adjia Technologies? The Adjia Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adjia Technologies? The market cap of Adjia Technologies is ₹5.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adjia Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adjia Technologies are ₹61.83 and ₹61.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adjia Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adjia Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adjia Technologies is ₹61.83 and 52-week low of Adjia Technologies is ₹40.00 as on .

How has the Adjia Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Adjia Technologies has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 0.02% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 32.82% over 1 year, 29.45% across 3 years, and 8.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adjia Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adjia Technologies are -43.57 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global