Here's the live share price of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has declined 18.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.68%.
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd’s current P/E of 12.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd
|-4.90
|2.87
|-18.10
|-39.87
|-15.43
|-29.47
|-18.90
|Aeroflex Industries
|3.30
|21.60
|27.25
|25.39
|39.23
|11.42
|6.71
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|-8.84
|-10.88
|-0.82
|-15.23
|3.32
|1.18
|40.27
|Vardhman Special Steels
|0
|-3.74
|-10.48
|-6.59
|23.41
|14.02
|24.60
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|2.43
|3.19
|-34.11
|-34.11
|-34.11
|-12.98
|-8.01
|Hisar Metal Industries
|-4.89
|-0.37
|-8.96
|-16.40
|-3.04
|3.36
|4.02
|Shri Kanha Stainless
|3.46
|-15.55
|-71.41
|-71.41
|-71.41
|-34.12
|-22.15
|Kalana Ispat
|54.10
|19.29
|-6.00
|-47.37
|-38.40
|-20.85
|-13.09
Over the last one year, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has declined 15.43% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (39.23%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (3.32%), Vardhman Special Steels (23.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (6.71%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (40.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.8
|23.82
|10
|23.39
|23.6
|20
|23.14
|23.67
|50
|25.2
|25.67
|100
|30.64
|28.72
|200
|31.26
|33.45
In the latest quarter, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.34%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd fact sheet for more information
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ2011PLC066552 and registration number is 066552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 585.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹23.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹57.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd are ₹24.25 and ₹23.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹48.30 and 52-week low of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹21.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 7.37% for the past month, -22.2% over 3 months, -25.68% over 1 year, -29.47% across 3 years, and -18.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd are 12.22 and 0.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.