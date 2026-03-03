Facebook Pixel Code
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA ULTRA STEEL LTD

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.30 Closed
-4.90₹ -1.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.30₹24.25
₹23.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.35₹48.30
₹23.30
Open Price
₹24.25
Prev. Close
₹24.50
Volume
20,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has declined 18.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.68%.

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd’s current P/E of 12.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd		-4.902.87-18.10-39.87-15.43-29.47-18.90
Aeroflex Industries		3.3021.6027.2525.3939.2311.426.71
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		-8.84-10.88-0.82-15.233.321.1840.27
Vardhman Special Steels		0-3.74-10.48-6.5923.4114.0224.60
Rudra Global Infra Products		2.433.19-34.11-34.11-34.11-12.98-8.01
Hisar Metal Industries		-4.89-0.37-8.96-16.40-3.043.364.02
Shri Kanha Stainless		3.46-15.55-71.41-71.41-71.41-34.12-22.15
Kalana Ispat		54.1019.29-6.00-47.37-38.40-20.85-13.09

Over the last one year, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has declined 15.43% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (39.23%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (3.32%), Vardhman Special Steels (23.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (6.71%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (40.27%).

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.823.82
1023.3923.6
2023.1423.67
5025.225.67
10030.6428.72
20031.2633.45

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 10.34%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

About Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ2011PLC066552 and registration number is 066552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 585.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunny Sunil Singhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Manojkumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sapna Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush Bhatt
    Director

FAQs on Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹23.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

The Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

The market cap of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹57.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd are ₹24.25 and ₹23.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹48.30 and 52-week low of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹21.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 7.37% for the past month, -22.2% over 3 months, -25.68% over 1 year, -29.47% across 3 years, and -18.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd are 12.22 and 0.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd News

