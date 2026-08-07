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Aditya Ispat Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA ISPAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Aditya Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.83 Closed
0.34₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aditya Ispat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.83₹8.90
₹8.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹11.96
₹8.83
Open Price
₹8.90
Prev. Close
₹8.80
Volume
242

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Ispat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Ispat		4.253.76-15.66-15.90-5.660.92-2.67
Kamdhenu		2.1310.1637.9753.7818.995.2714.72
India Homes		-0.45-1.893.4364.8790.19129.2565.23
Azad India Mobility		3.07-0.53-10.87-8.67-26.8773.5839.97
Grand Foundry		0010.1621.3240.2217.2626.10
Rathi Bars		4.22-3.57-20.71-21.05-35.24-7.12-8.05

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aditya Ispat has declined 5.66% compared to peers like Kamdhenu (18.99%), India Homes (90.19%), Azad India Mobility (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Ispat has underperformed peers relative to Kamdhenu (14.72%) and India Homes (65.23%).

Aditya Ispat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Ispat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.578.56
108.948.66
208.878.79
509.219.14
1009.779.47
2009.819.67

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Ispat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Ispat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aditya Ispat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTAditya Ispat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTAditya Ispat - Special Window For Relodgment Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Jul 01, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTAditya Ispat - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR) Updates
May 31, 2026, 03:32 AM IST ISTAditya Ispat - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
May 31, 2026, 03:26 AM IST ISTAditya Ispat - Results- Financial Results For March 2026 (Audited)

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Ispat

Aditya Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1990PLC012099 and registration number is 012099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Chachan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Usha Chachan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushila Kabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Chirania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashinath Sahu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asfia Moin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Ispat Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Ispat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Ispat is ₹8.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Ispat?

The Aditya Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Ispat?

The market cap of Aditya Ispat is ₹4.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Ispat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Ispat are ₹8.90 and ₹8.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Ispat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Ispat is ₹11.96 and 52-week low of Aditya Ispat is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aditya Ispat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Ispat has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, 3.76% for the past month, -15.66% over 3 months, -5.66% over 1 year, 0.92% across 3 years, and -2.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Ispat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Ispat are -0.63 and -6.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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