ADITYA ISPAT LTD.

Sector : Steel - Bright Bars | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.65 Closed
-1.14-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aditya Ispat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.65₹8.80
₹8.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.51₹10.74
₹8.65
Open Price
₹8.80
Prev. Close
₹8.75
Volume
4,512

Aditya Ispat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.75
  • R28.85
  • R38.9
  • Pivot
    8.7
  • S18.6
  • S28.55
  • S38.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.968.71
  • 109.248.65
  • 209.418.62
  • 509.558.66
  • 1009.528.81
  • 20010.279.05

Aditya Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.231.655.621.65-11.3776.1728.15
-4.18-2.52-3.25-7.994.66295.1642.86
32.4643.0295.24105.48105.48105.48105.48
4.1125.9750.9934.91-10.59406.6725.27
-0.20-6.1811.4114.43-8.46127.6134.96
04.9615.5227.2781.14209.36560.80
0-1.02-20.17-37.3213.549.61-0.76

Aditya Ispat Ltd. Share Holdings

Aditya Ispat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Aditya Ispat Ltd.

Aditya Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1990PLC012099 and registration number is 012099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satya Bhagwan Chachan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Solanki
    Director
  • Mr. Swamy S B Das
    Director
  • Mrs. Usha Chachan
    Director
  • Mr. S K Kabra
    Director
  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Chirania
    Director
  • Mr. Kashinath Sahu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Ispat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Ispat Ltd.?

The market cap of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is ₹4.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Ispat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is 51.49 and PB ratio of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aditya Ispat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Ispat Ltd. is ₹8.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is ₹10.74 and 52-week low of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is ₹7.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

