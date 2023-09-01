Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Aditya Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1990PLC012099 and registration number is 012099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is ₹4.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is 51.49 and PB ratio of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Ispat Ltd. is ₹8.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is ₹10.74 and 52-week low of Aditya Ispat Ltd. is ₹7.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.