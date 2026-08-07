What is the share price of Aditya Ispat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Ispat is ₹8.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Aditya Ispat? The Aditya Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Ispat? The market cap of Aditya Ispat is ₹4.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Ispat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Ispat are ₹8.90 and ₹8.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Ispat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Ispat is ₹11.96 and 52-week low of Aditya Ispat is ₹8.00 as on .

How has the Aditya Ispat performed historically in terms of returns? The Aditya Ispat has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, 3.76% for the past month, -15.66% over 3 months, -5.66% over 1 year, 0.92% across 3 years, and -2.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Ispat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Ispat are -0.63 and -6.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global