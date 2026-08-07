Here's the live share price of Aditya Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Ispat
|4.25
|3.76
|-15.66
|-15.90
|-5.66
|0.92
|-2.67
|Kamdhenu
|2.13
|10.16
|37.97
|53.78
|18.99
|5.27
|14.72
|India Homes
|-0.45
|-1.89
|3.43
|64.87
|90.19
|129.25
|65.23
|Azad India Mobility
|3.07
|-0.53
|-10.87
|-8.67
|-26.87
|73.58
|39.97
|Grand Foundry
|0
|0
|10.16
|21.32
|40.22
|17.26
|26.10
|Rathi Bars
|4.22
|-3.57
|-20.71
|-21.05
|-35.24
|-7.12
|-8.05
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aditya Ispat has declined 5.66% compared to peers like Kamdhenu (18.99%), India Homes (90.19%), Azad India Mobility (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Ispat has underperformed peers relative to Kamdhenu (14.72%) and India Homes (65.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.57
|8.56
|10
|8.94
|8.66
|20
|8.87
|8.79
|50
|9.21
|9.14
|100
|9.77
|9.47
|200
|9.81
|9.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Ispat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Aditya Ispat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Aditya Ispat - Special Window For Relodgment Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
|Jul 01, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Aditya Ispat - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR) Updates
|May 31, 2026, 03:32 AM IST IST
|Aditya Ispat - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|May 31, 2026, 03:26 AM IST IST
|Aditya Ispat - Results- Financial Results For March 2026 (Audited)
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1990PLC012099 and registration number is 012099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Ispat is ₹8.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Ispat is ₹4.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Ispat are ₹8.90 and ₹8.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Ispat is ₹11.96 and 52-week low of Aditya Ispat is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Ispat has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, 3.76% for the past month, -15.66% over 3 months, -5.66% over 1 year, 0.92% across 3 years, and -2.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Ispat are -0.63 and -6.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global