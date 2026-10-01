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Aditya Forge Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA FORGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Aditya Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.60
1012.54₹ 31.49
As on Oct 01, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aditya Forge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.96₹34.60
₹34.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹34.60
Open Price
₹32.96
Prev. Close
₹3.11
Volume
11,405

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Forge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Forge		-5.55-8.03-10.3613.235520.3521.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		-1.48-0.9729.8161.7194.2611.157.43
Happy Forgings		-1.16-14.6334.5273.65122.6925.9814.86
CIE Automotive India		-2.65-3.21-17.47-16.72-8.33-7.279.59
Ramkrishna Forgings		-1.08-5.424.9739.6430.313.1226.47
Rolex Rings		6.987.329.5166.8849.33-3.9812.13
Uniparts India		-2.82-7.425.0780.5298.9512.358.92
M M Forgings		-6.17-11.4824.2642.5284.3110.428.04
AMIC Forging		-1.2317.3834.7383.6966.67112.4457.16
Pradeep Metals		-7.33-3.87-17.8330.98113.844.7742.07
Kalyani Forge		6.736.9361.3964.649.6625.8137.81
Krishanveer Forge		3.281.8-8.56251.2233.124.03
Maiden Forgings		0.44-4.7233.2540.1432.92-2.5911.24
LGB Forge		-6.86-27.98-7.56-16.12-46.56-20.05-6.37
Samrat Forgings		0.04-10-4.7426.44-27.42-12.255.62
Smiths & Founders (India)		-0.22-25.9-10.01118.6772.1525.4314.41
Hilton Metal Forging		-4.82-16.17-28.88-31.99-57.42-50.49.22
Advance Technoforge		-0.6-5.33-20.49-20.49-20.49-7.36-4.48
EL Forge		20.7134.8721.1290.9931.4823.6929.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Forge has gained 55.00% compared to peers like Sona BLW Precision Forgings (94.26%), Happy Forgings (122.69%), CIE Automotive India (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Forge has outperformed peers relative to Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.43%) and Happy Forgings (14.86%).

Aditya Forge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Forge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.093.15
103.383.28
203.413.39
503.383.6
1004.354.16
2005.534.97

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Forge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aditya Forge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 01, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTAditya Forge - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Sep 30, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTAditya Forge - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Sep 24, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTAditya Forge - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - C
Sep 03, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTAditya Forge - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Ob
Sep 03, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTAditya Forge - Submission Of Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Forge

Aditya Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC017196 and registration number is 017196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Rasiklal Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran Bhartabhai Mistri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Heera Lal Kumhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ruta Rohankumar Soni
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Aditya Forge Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Forge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Forge is ₹34.60 as on Oct 01, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Forge?

The Aditya Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Forge?

The market cap of Aditya Forge is ₹0.00 Cr as on Oct 01, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Forge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Forge are ₹34.60 and ₹32.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Forge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Forge is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Forge is ₹0.00 as on Oct 01, 2026.

How has the Aditya Forge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Forge has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Forge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Forge are and on Oct 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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