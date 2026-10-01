Here's the live share price of Aditya Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Forge
|-5.55
|-8.03
|-10.36
|13.23
|55
|20.35
|21.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|-1.48
|-0.97
|29.81
|61.71
|94.26
|11.15
|7.43
|Happy Forgings
|-1.16
|-14.63
|34.52
|73.65
|122.69
|25.98
|14.86
|CIE Automotive India
|-2.65
|-3.21
|-17.47
|-16.72
|-8.33
|-7.27
|9.59
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|-1.08
|-5.4
|24.97
|39.64
|30.31
|3.12
|26.47
|Rolex Rings
|6.98
|7.3
|29.51
|66.88
|49.33
|-3.98
|12.13
|Uniparts India
|-2.82
|-7.4
|25.07
|80.52
|98.95
|12.35
|8.92
|M M Forgings
|-6.17
|-11.48
|24.26
|42.52
|84.31
|10.42
|8.04
|AMIC Forging
|-1.23
|17.38
|34.73
|83.69
|66.67
|112.44
|57.16
|Pradeep Metals
|-7.33
|-3.87
|-17.83
|30.98
|113.8
|44.77
|42.07
|Kalyani Forge
|6.73
|6.93
|61.39
|64.6
|49.66
|25.81
|37.81
|Krishanveer Forge
|3.28
|1.8
|-8.56
|25
|1.22
|33.1
|24.03
|Maiden Forgings
|0.44
|-4.72
|33.25
|40.14
|32.92
|-2.59
|11.24
|LGB Forge
|-6.86
|-27.98
|-7.56
|-16.12
|-46.56
|-20.05
|-6.37
|Samrat Forgings
|0.04
|-10
|-4.74
|26.44
|-27.42
|-12.25
|5.62
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-0.22
|-25.9
|-10.01
|118.67
|72.15
|25.43
|14.41
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-4.82
|-16.17
|-28.88
|-31.99
|-57.42
|-50.4
|9.22
|Advance Technoforge
|-0.6
|-5.33
|-20.49
|-20.49
|-20.49
|-7.36
|-4.48
|EL Forge
|20.71
|34.87
|21.12
|90.99
|31.48
|23.69
|29.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Forge has gained 55.00% compared to peers like Sona BLW Precision Forgings (94.26%), Happy Forgings (122.69%), CIE Automotive India (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Forge has outperformed peers relative to Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.43%) and Happy Forgings (14.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.09
|3.15
|10
|3.38
|3.28
|20
|3.41
|3.39
|50
|3.38
|3.6
|100
|4.35
|4.16
|200
|5.53
|4.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 01, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Aditya Forge - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Sep 30, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Aditya Forge - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Sep 24, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Aditya Forge - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - C
|Sep 03, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Aditya Forge - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Ob
|Sep 03, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Aditya Forge - Submission Of Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC017196 and registration number is 017196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Forge is ₹34.60 as on Oct 01, 2026.
The Aditya Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Forge is ₹0.00 Cr as on Oct 01, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Forge are ₹34.60 and ₹32.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Forge is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Forge is ₹0.00 as on Oct 01, 2026.
The Aditya Forge has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Forge are and on Oct 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global