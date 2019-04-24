Aditya Birla’s UltraTech announces 115% dividend; posts Q4 net profit

Aditya Birla Group\u2019s company UltraTech Cement \u00a0Wednesday announced a dividend of Rs 11.50 per share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2019. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,014.19 crore for the last quarter of FY 19. \u00a0 In 2017-18, India\u2019s major cement maker reported a net profit of Rs 446.13 crore for the same quarter January-March, UltraTech said in an exchange filing. The company's total income stood at Rs 11,031.27 crore during January-March as against Rs 9,401.39 crore in the corresponding period of last financial year. On account of merger between UltraTech and Binani Cements, the former said its result for the quarter under review and the financial year ending March 31, "are not comparable with the previous period". The merged company is now known as UltraTech Nathdwara Cements. UltraTech\u2019s total expense in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 9,554.43 crore. "Domestic sales volume jumped 16 per cent over Q4FY18. The clinker capacity and cement grinding facility at Manavar, Madhya Pradesh have stabilised with the clinker capacity operating at 100 percent utilisation,\u201d UltraTech said while adding that the \u00a0variable costs were up 3 per cent over Q4 of FY18 on the back of higher fuel prices and rupee depreciation. For the financial year 2018-19, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of Rs 2,431.59 crore as compared with a net profit of Rs 2,224.46 crore in FY 18. Ultratech\u2019s total income stood at Rs 37,817.27 crore in 2018-19, as compared with Rs 32,461.02 crore in the previous fiscal. \u00a0The scheme of arrangement amongst Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, the company and their shareholders and creditors have received \u00a0and waiting for the approval of national company law tribunal or NCLT and from other regulatory authorities as may be required, it said in a note to the financial results. \u00a0The approval of stock exchanges, the competition commission of India and shareholders of the company. Shares of UltraTech Cement on Wednesday ended up at 4435.45, higher by 231.80 points on BSE.