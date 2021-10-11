Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC makes flat stock market debut; starts trade at IPO price of Rs 712

On listing, the company had a market capitalization of Rs 20,505.60 crore. Image: Pixabay

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock made a flat listing on the stock exchanges on Monday, 11 October, on volatile market momentum. Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC opened for trading at Rs 712 apiece. The Rs 2,768-crore public issue was sold in a price band of Rs 695-712 per share. On listing, the company had a market capitalization of Rs 20,505.60 crore. The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, concluded earlier this month, saw 5.25 times subscription. Upon listing, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has joined the listed industry peers such as HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India Asset Management and UTI Asset Management Company.

