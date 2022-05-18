Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HPCL among 25 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 56 scrips at fresh highs

Indian equity markets were trading red on Wednesday as benchmark indices gave up early morning gains in noon deals. The BSE Sensex was down 114 points at 54,203, and the NSE Nifty50 fell 25 points to 16,233. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.25% and 0.11% respectively. Sectorally, metal, oil & gas, realty and PSU bank stocks were subdued on the NSE, while buying was seen in the power, auto, bank, FMCG names. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 6 paise to 77.50 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Wednesday as a surging American currency in the overseas markets and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment. Besides, rising global crude prices impacted the domestic unit, according to forex traders. A total of 56 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE intraday while 25 scrips were at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

A-1 Acid, Amalgamated Electricity Co, Bheema Cements, BLS International Services, CWD, ESAB India, Galaxy Bearings, Gokaldas Exports, Gorani Industries, GSS Infotech, Kanani Industries, Megastar Foods, Mehta Housing Finance, Panchsheel Organics, SAI Capital, Shish Industries, Silver Touch Technologies, Titan Intech, Vadilal Industries, Virat Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE intraday. On the other hand, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Axtel Industries, Dai-ichi Karkaria, Fermenta Biotech, Future Retail, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Dr. Lal PathLabs, Metropolis Healthcare, Thyrocare Technologies were among the stocks that hit 52-week low.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 21 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while 16 scrips touched new lows. BLS International Services, Coromandel International, HBL Power Systems, Kohinoor Foods, Krishana Phoschem, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Vadilal Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week low on NSE. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IndoStar Capital Finance, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Tasty Bite Eatables, Thyrocare Technologies, Yuken India were among the scrips that 52-week low.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, HUL, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Infosys were the top Sensex gainers, while Powergrid, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, L&T, Wipro, Reliance, Tata Steel were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer Products, Ultratech Cement, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Cipla were the top gainers, while Powergrid, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals were the laggards.