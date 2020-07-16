Aditya Birla Capital’s subsidiaries witness 2X increase in customer interactions on WhatsApp, chatbots

In order to ensure the availability of over 94 per cent of their services online, the company’s subsidiaries bolstered their digital services

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) witnessed a significant rise in customer interactions on the digital service platforms such as WhatsApp, chatbots, website and apps, of its subsidiaries. The company claims that during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, in the past three months, the interactions on these platforms have surpassed the 4 million mark, translating into a two times jump in comparison to the corresponding period of the preceding year. In order to ensure the availability of over 94 per cent of their services online, the company’s subsidiaries bolstered their digital services across websites, chatbot and WhatsApp. Aditya Birla Capital, an insurance company which is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and MMI Holdings of South Africa, explained that on the back of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has experienced a demand shift for zero contact and paperless purchase options.

“Digital enablement to create a superior customer experience throughout the customer journey has been a key part of our agenda. This enabled us to proactively transform our customer journeys to being 100% digital during the period of lockdown,” said Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Aditya Birla Capital. He also added that these capabilities held the company in good stead when COVID hit the world and helped it to service customers without any interruptions. “We will continue to leverage new technologies to make our customer and distributor experience best in class,” Srinivasan said.

Last year ABCL’s subsidiaries had worked on developing non-contact, paperless, seamless purchase journeys across product lines through mobile apps and tabs. Highlighting its achievements, the company said that many technologies such as biometrics, intelligent OCR, Video KYC, e-contracts were used for the first time in the industry. “Over 90 per cent customers were onboarded through digital channels alone in FY20, as compared to 72 per cent in FY19. The businesses deployed over 200 robotic processes (RPA) to automate mid-office and back-office work,” the company said.