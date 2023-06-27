scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Aditya Birla Capital to raise up to $213 million via share sale

The issue price for the placement is between 170 rupees and 176 rupees, a 6.2% to 2.9% discount to Monday’s closing level of 181.25 rupees.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
aditya birla capital
The financial services firm will use the proceeds from the fundraise for investment in its units, joint ventures, and associates, among other corporate purposes.

India’s Aditya Birla Capital has proposed to issue equity shares worth up to 17.5 billion rupees ($213.5 million) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The issue price for the placement is between 170 rupees and 176 rupees, a 6.2% to 2.9% discount to Monday’s closing level of 181.25 rupees. Shares of the company rose nearly 3% to their highest level in more than five years.

Also Read

The financial services firm will use the proceeds to invest in its units, joint ventures, and associates, among other corporate purposes, the term sheet said. The bookrunning managers for the issue are BofA Securities India, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and ICICI Securities.

Also Read
Also Read

The Aditya Birla Group-owned company approved the raising of funds twice in the last two months for sums of up to 30 billion rupees and 12.5 billion rupees.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 10:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS