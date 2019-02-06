Aditya Birla Capital net profit rises 41%

The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.9%, a 30 basis point (bps) growth over Q2FY19. The capital adequacy ratio for the quarter was at 17.5%.
Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 206 crore in Q3FY19, a 41.4% increase year-on-year (y-o-y). The profits were aided by a 29% y-o-y growth in the topline amounting to Rs 3,780 crore. The lender posted a Rs 145 crore profit in Q3FY18. Total income came in at Rs 4,119 crore, up 26% year-on-year pushed up by a 29% y-o-y growth in its lending book to Rs 60,129 crore. “The company’s net profit reflected a significant growth which was largely driven by profit growth in non-bank financial company (NBFC), housing finance and asset management businesses,” said the lender in a statement. The NBFC businesses profit grew 22% y-o-y to Rs 323 crore while the housing finance business grew three times y-o-y to Rs 32 crore.
The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.9%, a 30 basis point (bps) growth over Q2FY19. The capital adequacy ratio for the quarter was at 17.5%. The lender’s expenses were up during the quarter with other total expenses growing at 28.8% y-o-y to Rs 3,498 crore, on account of an 39.5% increase in its finance cost. Aditya Birla Capital is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a systematically important non-deposit accepting NBFC.
