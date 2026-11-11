The financial stocks have been leading the recent rally from the front. Apart from the large cap banks, several key NBFCs have also been in focus. JM Financial, in its report dated November 9, stated that they continue to favour diversified NBFCs and HFCs/AHFCs with largely floating-rate asset books, low rural/agri exposure and limited insurance-income reliance.

Within the diversified NBFCs, Aditya Birla Cap is their top pick, followed by Tata Capital and Piramal Finance. Within the vehicle financing space, they favour Chola Investment and Finance Company. Among Housing Finance Companies/AHFCs, JM Financial prefers PNB Housing Finance, Home First Finance (HFFC) and Aadhar Housing Finance. In the MFI space, JM Financial prefers Satin and within MSME lenders, they like Five-Star and Fedfina.

NBFCs report strong AUM growth in Q2

JM Financial’s NBFC coverage universe of 23 companies reported strong Q2FY27 earnings with PAT growth sustaining at 40% YoY ( Vs 41% in Q1FY27) on robust operating performance and flat provisions.

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As per the domestic brokerage’s analysis, disbursement growth improved to 27% YoY (Vs 26% in Q1FY27), lifting AUM growth to 21% YoY (Vs 19% in Q1FY27).

JM Financial highlighted how “AUM growth improved across all segments while disbursement momentum strengthened for VFs, HFCs and MSME lenders and moderated for diversified NBFCs and MFIs.”

NBFCs report stable asset quality on Q2

The other key factor driving JM Financial’s positive recommendation on the host of NBFC’s is that the NII growth for their universe of 23 stocks remained healthy at 26%. This even as an increase in yields offset early signs of rising CoFs following the repo rate hike.

As per JM Financial “headline asset quality was stable, with credit costs steady at 1.3%.”

JM Financial lists near-term headwinds for NBFCs

However, the report added that “rising net slippages, Stage-2 and early-bucket delinquencies at select lenders alongside drought-like conditions in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, point to potential emerging stress in rural/agri-linked portfolios.”

They pointed out how several lenders have ”tightened underwriting and calibrated disbursements in affected districts. Rate hikes and the IRDAI draft on insurance commissions add to near-term headwinds.”

What should investors watch out for next

JM Financial highlighted the steady asset quality as a key factor supporting growth of NBFCs. However, they were also quick to point out that there are some near-term headwinds that companies need to deal with still.

They consider drought-related stress in Maharashtra as a worry for MFIs, especially. They “expect growth to sustain, aided by customer graduation and non-MFI products, with credit costs inching up in H2FY27 on seasonality and drought-led stress.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.