Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Adisoft Technologies Share Price

Sector
Service

Adisoft Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 23, 2026 and will close on Apr 27, 2026. The price band has been set at 163.00-172.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Adisoft Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Adisoft Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crisil		-1.527.75-4.05-13.97-11.068.217.94
Central Depository Services (India)		-5.7710.74-0.7-17.44-3.9938.5629.13
Urban Company		6.5924.7116.27-3.19-14.63-5.14-3.11
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-6.776.4819.452.49-4.41-9.64-5.9
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		-0.0117.3917.3917.3917.395.493.26
Indegene		0.8910.735.79-8.96-14.04-4.85-2.94
WeWork India Management		-0.8520.18-8.59-15.72-14.9-5.23-3.17
CMS Info Systems		-4.9811.56-4.53-19.21-36.872.064.87
SIS		3.819.443.26-2.24-2.23-3.94-1.23
PDS		-7.241.97-15.11-16.87-28.92-7.6515.49
Quess Corp		-3.668.37-2.12-18.78-45.56-19.87-20.49
TeamLease Services		-2.430.81-11.67-30.04-39.11-17.61-17.04
Updater Services		-1.6911.524.05-31.34-47.71-17.64-10.99
Kapston Services		9.6920.3923.0472.71132.7694.8459.17
Bluspring Enterprises		-6.3927.294.91-21.51-25.69-9.42-5.77
Krystal Integrated Services		2.6611.07-0.071.198.5-5.55-3.37
Innovision		3.55-6.54-12.39-12.39-12.39-4.31-2.61
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-2.2815.0924.3518.8690.568.444.98
Radiant Cash Management Services		-2.9416.36-8.02-24.43-39.73-24.55-17.29
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Adisoft Technologies

Services - Others

Management

  • Mrs. Preeti Ajay Prabhu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Vinayakrao Magdum
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Jain
    Independent Director

Adisoft Technologies News

More Adisoft Technologies News
icon
Market Pulse