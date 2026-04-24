Adisoft Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 23, 2026 and will close on Apr 27, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹163.00-172.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crisil
|-1.52
|7.75
|-4.05
|-13.97
|-11.06
|8.2
|17.94
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-5.77
|10.74
|-0.7
|-17.44
|-3.99
|38.56
|29.13
|Urban Company
|6.59
|24.71
|16.27
|-3.19
|-14.63
|-5.14
|-3.11
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-6.77
|6.48
|19.45
|2.49
|-4.41
|-9.64
|-5.9
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|-0.01
|17.39
|17.39
|17.39
|17.39
|5.49
|3.26
|Indegene
|0.89
|10.73
|5.79
|-8.96
|-14.04
|-4.85
|-2.94
|WeWork India Management
|-0.85
|20.18
|-8.59
|-15.72
|-14.9
|-5.23
|-3.17
|CMS Info Systems
|-4.98
|11.56
|-4.53
|-19.21
|-36.87
|2.06
|4.87
|SIS
|3.8
|19.44
|3.26
|-2.24
|-2.23
|-3.94
|-1.23
|PDS
|-7.24
|1.97
|-15.11
|-16.87
|-28.92
|-7.65
|15.49
|Quess Corp
|-3.66
|8.37
|-2.12
|-18.78
|-45.56
|-19.87
|-20.49
|TeamLease Services
|-2.43
|0.81
|-11.67
|-30.04
|-39.11
|-17.61
|-17.04
|Updater Services
|-1.69
|11.52
|4.05
|-31.34
|-47.71
|-17.64
|-10.99
|Kapston Services
|9.69
|20.39
|23.04
|72.71
|132.76
|94.84
|59.17
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-6.39
|27.29
|4.91
|-21.51
|-25.69
|-9.42
|-5.77
|Krystal Integrated Services
|2.66
|11.07
|-0.07
|1.19
|8.5
|-5.55
|-3.37
|Innovision
|3.55
|-6.54
|-12.39
|-12.39
|-12.39
|-4.31
|-2.61
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-2.28
|15.09
|24.35
|18.86
|90.56
|8.44
|4.98
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-2.94
|16.36
|-8.02
|-24.43
|-39.73
|-24.55
|-17.29
Services - Others