Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-7.03
|1.30
|1.30
|21.87
|-31.58
|-31.58
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2015PLC275150 and registration number is 275150. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is ₹3.56 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is 0.7 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is ₹7.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.