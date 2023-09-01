Follow Us

ADISHAKTI LOHA AND ISPAT LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.80₹7.80
₹7.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.10₹9.50
₹7.80
Open Price
₹7.80
Prev. Close
₹7.80
Volume
0

Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.8
  • R27.8
  • R37.8
  • Pivot
    7.8
  • S17.8
  • S27.8
  • S37.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.587.98
  • 108.797.99
  • 208.178.04
  • 507.037.98
  • 1007.758.06
  • 2004.880

Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-7.031.301.3021.87-31.58-31.58
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87

Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. Share Holdings

Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd.

Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2015PLC275150 and registration number is 275150. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Achal Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd.?

The market cap of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is ₹3.56 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is 0.7 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is ₹7.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

