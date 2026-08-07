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Adinath Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADINATH TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Adinath Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.45 Closed
-4.88₹ -1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adinath Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.45₹21.50
₹20.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.46₹31.61
₹20.45
Open Price
₹21.50
Prev. Close
₹21.50
Volume
293

Source: Dion Global

Adinath Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adinath Textiles		-2.20-5.50-14.72-10.03-29.19-5.521.84
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adinath Textiles has declined 29.19% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Adinath Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Adinath Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adinath Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.3520.85
1020.4520.74
2020.7220.78
5020.9320.95
10020.721.17
20022.3821.98

Source: Dion Global

Adinath Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adinath Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Adinath Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTAdinath Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 13, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTAdinath Textile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTAdinath Textile - Non Applicability Of Related Party Transactions Disclosure
May 26, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTAdinath Textile - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 15, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTAdinath Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Adinath Textiles

Adinath Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1979PLC003910 and registration number is 003910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Oswal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Krishan Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priya Begana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adinath Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Adinath Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adinath Textiles is ₹20.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adinath Textiles?

The Adinath Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adinath Textiles?

The market cap of Adinath Textiles is ₹13.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adinath Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adinath Textiles are ₹21.50 and ₹20.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adinath Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adinath Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adinath Textiles is ₹31.61 and 52-week low of Adinath Textiles is ₹15.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adinath Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adinath Textiles has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -5.5% for the past month, -14.72% over 3 months, -29.19% over 1 year, -5.52% across 3 years, and 1.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles are 309.85 and 4.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Adinath Textiles News

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