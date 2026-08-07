What is the share price of Adinath Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adinath Textiles is ₹20.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Adinath Textiles? The Adinath Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adinath Textiles? The market cap of Adinath Textiles is ₹13.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adinath Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adinath Textiles are ₹21.50 and ₹20.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adinath Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adinath Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adinath Textiles is ₹31.61 and 52-week low of Adinath Textiles is ₹15.46 as on .

How has the Adinath Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Adinath Textiles has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -5.5% for the past month, -14.72% over 3 months, -29.19% over 1 year, -5.52% across 3 years, and 1.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles are 309.85 and 4.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global