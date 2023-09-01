What is the Market Cap of Adinath Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is 26.14 and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is 7.9 as on .

What is the share price of Adinath Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹25.93 as on .