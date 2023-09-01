Follow Us

ADINATH TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.93 Closed
-0.23-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adinath Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.73₹25.99
₹25.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹39.80
₹25.93
Open Price
₹24.73
Prev. Close
₹25.99
Volume
1,643

Adinath Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.37
  • R226.81
  • R327.63
  • Pivot
    25.55
  • S125.11
  • S224.29
  • S323.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.3525.53
  • 1033.825.24
  • 2033.3924.99
  • 5035.724.78
  • 10038.4525.22
  • 20046.6527.57

Adinath Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Adinath Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Adinath Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adinath Textiles Ltd.

Adinath Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1979PLC003910 and registration number is 003910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Oswal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chander Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priya Begana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adinath Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adinath Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is 26.14 and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is 7.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adinath Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹25.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adinath Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adinath Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

