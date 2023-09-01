Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Adinath Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1979PLC003910 and registration number is 003910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is 26.14 and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is 7.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹25.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adinath Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Adinath Textiles Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.