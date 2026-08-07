Here's the live share price of Adinath Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adinath Textiles
|-2.20
|-5.50
|-14.72
|-10.03
|-29.19
|-5.52
|1.84
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adinath Textiles has declined 29.19% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Adinath Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.35
|20.85
|10
|20.45
|20.74
|20
|20.72
|20.78
|50
|20.93
|20.95
|100
|20.7
|21.17
|200
|22.38
|21.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adinath Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Adinath Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Adinath Textile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Adinath Textile - Non Applicability Of Related Party Transactions Disclosure
|May 26, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Adinath Textile - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 15, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Adinath Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Adinath Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1979PLC003910 and registration number is 003910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adinath Textiles is ₹20.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adinath Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adinath Textiles is ₹13.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adinath Textiles are ₹21.50 and ₹20.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adinath Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adinath Textiles is ₹31.61 and 52-week low of Adinath Textiles is ₹15.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adinath Textiles has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -5.5% for the past month, -14.72% over 3 months, -29.19% over 1 year, -5.52% across 3 years, and 1.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles are 309.85 and 4.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global