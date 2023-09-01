Follow Us

ADINATH EXIM RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.50 Closed
-4.35-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.50₹17.90
₹16.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.01₹22.05
₹16.50
Open Price
₹17.90
Prev. Close
₹17.25
Volume
1,482

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.43
  • R218.37
  • R318.83
  • Pivot
    16.97
  • S116.03
  • S215.57
  • S314.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.0317
  • 1018.2916.93
  • 2018.2916.91
  • 501916.97
  • 10018.816.95
  • 20022.0517.29

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.20-2.94-7.726.45-10.33193.59-0.90
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1995PLC024300 and registration number is 024300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Shantilal Savla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan Harsukhlal Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivangiben Irfanali Vakil
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Shail Savla
    Director

FAQs on Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is ₹7.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is 9.42 and PB ratio of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is ₹22.05 and 52-week low of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is ₹13.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

