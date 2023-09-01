Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.20
|-2.94
|-7.72
|6.45
|-10.33
|193.59
|-0.90
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1995PLC024300 and registration number is 024300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is ₹7.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is 9.42 and PB ratio of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is ₹22.05 and 52-week low of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd. is ₹13.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.