What is the Market Cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹380.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is 547.7 and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is -54.29 as on .

What is the share price of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹345.60 as on .