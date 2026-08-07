Here's the live share price of Adhbhut Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adhbhut Infrastructure
|5.49
|3.64
|2.64
|5.34
|-18.82
|-64.44
|-40.30
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adhbhut Infrastructure has declined 18.82% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Adhbhut Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.36
|14.76
|10
|14.62
|14.61
|20
|14.21
|14.47
|50
|14.44
|14.4
|100
|14.23
|14.56
|200
|15.29
|15.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adhbhut Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Adhbhut Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Adhbhut Infra. - Declaration Of Audit Report With Un-Modified Opinion For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Adhbhut Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Adhbhut Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Adhbhut Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E 09Th July 2026, Approved Notice Of Pos
Source: Dion Global
Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51503HR1985PLC121303 and registration number is 121303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹14.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adhbhut Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹16.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adhbhut Infrastructure are ₹15.71 and ₹14.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adhbhut Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹21.39 and 52-week low of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹11.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adhbhut Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.9% over the past day, 3.64% for the past month, 2.64% over 3 months, -18.82% over 1 year, -64.44% across 3 years, and -40.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure are -7.41 and -1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global