Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADHBHUT INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹345.60 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹345.60₹345.60
₹345.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.70₹348.50
₹345.60
Open Price
₹345.60
Prev. Close
₹345.60
Volume
0

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1345.6
  • R2345.6
  • R3345.6
  • Pivot
    345.6
  • S1345.6
  • S2345.6
  • S3345.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177.47335.03
  • 10158.34319.56
  • 20130.11295.68
  • 5083.37250.38
  • 10042.04172.38
  • 20021.020

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.006.01-0.8377.1495.25303.50
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51503DL1985PLC020195 and registration number is 020195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anubhav Dham
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Amman Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Khanijo
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹380.16 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is 547.7 and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is -54.29 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹345.60 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹348.50 and 52-week low of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹188.70 as on Aug 29, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data