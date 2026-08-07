What is the share price of Adhbhut Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹14.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Adhbhut Infrastructure? The Adhbhut Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure? The market cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹16.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adhbhut Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adhbhut Infrastructure are ₹15.71 and ₹14.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adhbhut Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adhbhut Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹21.39 and 52-week low of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹11.32 as on .

How has the Adhbhut Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Adhbhut Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.9% over the past day, 3.64% for the past month, 2.64% over 3 months, -18.82% over 1 year, -64.44% across 3 years, and -40.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure are -7.41 and -1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global