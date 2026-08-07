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Adhbhut Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADHBHUT INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Adhbhut Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.80 Closed
-3.90₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adhbhut Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.80₹15.71
₹14.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.32₹21.39
₹14.80
Open Price
₹15.71
Prev. Close
₹15.40
Volume
215

Source: Dion Global

Adhbhut Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adhbhut Infrastructure		5.493.642.645.34-18.82-64.44-40.30
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adhbhut Infrastructure has declined 18.82% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Adhbhut Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Adhbhut Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adhbhut Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.3614.76
1014.6214.61
2014.2114.47
5014.4414.4
10014.2314.56
20015.2915.7

Source: Dion Global

Adhbhut Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adhbhut Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Adhbhut Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTAdhbhut Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
Jul 13, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTAdhbhut Infra. - Declaration Of Audit Report With Un-Modified Opinion For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTAdhbhut Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTAdhbhut Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 09, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTAdhbhut Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E 09Th July 2026, Approved Notice Of Pos

Source: Dion Global

About Adhbhut Infrastructure

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51503HR1985PLC121303 and registration number is 121303. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anubhav Dham
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahir Bhadani
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sri Kant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Adhbhut Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Adhbhut Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹14.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adhbhut Infrastructure?

The Adhbhut Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure?

The market cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹16.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adhbhut Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adhbhut Infrastructure are ₹15.71 and ₹14.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adhbhut Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adhbhut Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹21.39 and 52-week low of Adhbhut Infrastructure is ₹11.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adhbhut Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adhbhut Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.9% over the past day, 3.64% for the past month, 2.64% over 3 months, -18.82% over 1 year, -64.44% across 3 years, and -40.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure are -7.41 and -1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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