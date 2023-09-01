Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51503DL1985PLC020195 and registration number is 020195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹380.16 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is 547.7 and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is -54.29 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹345.60 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹348.50 and 52-week low of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹188.70 as on Aug 29, 2023.