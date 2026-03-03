Facebook Pixel Code
Addictive Learning Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADDICTIVE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Addictive Learning Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.00 Closed
-6.16₹ -6.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Addictive Learning Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹98.00₹102.00
₹99.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹184.55
₹99.00
Open Price
₹102.00
Prev. Close
₹105.50
Volume
28,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Addictive Learning Technology has declined 19.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.71%.

Addictive Learning Technology’s current P/E of 18.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Addictive Learning Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Addictive Learning Technology		0.15-2.46-20.89-32.47-41.80-30.47-19.59
Physicswallah		-11.25-32.33-40.11-47.95-47.95-19.56-12.24
NIIT Learning Systems		-4.08-14.46-14.83-1.41-19.71-4.69-2.84
Crizac		3.55-7.85-16.25-37.96-24.75-9.04-5.53
Veranda Learning Solutions		-7.82-7.62-16.07-17.57-18.23-1.486.15
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		0.49-9.86-27.56-40.95-40.95-16.10-10.00
S Chand & Company		-1.51-7.57-7.76-21.82-5.45-6.239.82
Global Education		-6.5616.006.4152.4992.608.7057.22
Career Point Edutech		-12.89-12.64-31.29-20.31-20.31-7.29-4.44
Arihant Academy		-5.176.15-5.6522.49122.4056.5229.94
CL Educate		-15.61-48.82-55.46-66.13-46.68-13.8617.05
Zee Learn		1.55-7.52-15.95-34.59-3.4416.31-12.72
Drone Destination		-3.76-10.31-33.24-47.91-63.16-22.57-14.23
Moxsh Overseas Educon		041.2048.33182.75290.0081.9528.76
Chetana Education		-15.15-19.77-36.03-50.13-54.35-28.24-18.06
LCC Infotech		-4.68-15.79-6.082.05-24.7134.29-3.84
Tree House Education & Accessories		-1.2122.423.3316.41-37.82-16.274.30
DSJ Keep Learning		-2.04-8.13-11.11-31.91-48.943.2224.78
DocMode Health Technologies		1.65-36.01-51.664.88-4.76-38.04-24.96
Educomp Solutions		07.07-18.46-27.40-36.90-14.57-18.78

Over the last one year, Addictive Learning Technology has declined 41.80% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.95%), NIIT Learning Systems (-19.71%), Crizac (-24.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Addictive Learning Technology has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.24%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.84%).

Addictive Learning Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Addictive Learning Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.89102.43
10104.3103.22
20104.47104.79
50110.37110.07
100120.8119.6
200134.89142.34

Addictive Learning Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Addictive Learning Technology saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.07%, while DII stake increased to 1.41%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Addictive Learning Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Addictive Learning Technology fact sheet for more information

About Addictive Learning Technology

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110HR2017PLC118029 and registration number is 118029. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramanuj Mukherjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhyudaya Sunil Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Singh Baid
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Debbolina Gosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Sirajuddin
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Khanijow
    Independent Director

FAQs on Addictive Learning Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Addictive Learning Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Addictive Learning Technology is ₹99.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Addictive Learning Technology?

The Addictive Learning Technology is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Addictive Learning Technology?

The market cap of Addictive Learning Technology is ₹157.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Addictive Learning Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Addictive Learning Technology are ₹102.00 and ₹98.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Addictive Learning Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Addictive Learning Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Addictive Learning Technology is ₹184.55 and 52-week low of Addictive Learning Technology is ₹90.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Addictive Learning Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Addictive Learning Technology has shown returns of -6.16% over the past day, -5.53% for the past month, -19.71% over 3 months, -44.71% over 1 year, -30.47% across 3 years, and -19.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Addictive Learning Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Addictive Learning Technology are 18.44 and 1.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Addictive Learning Technology News

