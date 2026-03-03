Here's the live share price of Addictive Learning Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Addictive Learning Technology has declined 19.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.71%.
Addictive Learning Technology’s current P/E of 18.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Addictive Learning Technology
|0.15
|-2.46
|-20.89
|-32.47
|-41.80
|-30.47
|-19.59
|Physicswallah
|-11.25
|-32.33
|-40.11
|-47.95
|-47.95
|-19.56
|-12.24
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-4.08
|-14.46
|-14.83
|-1.41
|-19.71
|-4.69
|-2.84
|Crizac
|3.55
|-7.85
|-16.25
|-37.96
|-24.75
|-9.04
|-5.53
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-7.82
|-7.62
|-16.07
|-17.57
|-18.23
|-1.48
|6.15
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|0.49
|-9.86
|-27.56
|-40.95
|-40.95
|-16.10
|-10.00
|S Chand & Company
|-1.51
|-7.57
|-7.76
|-21.82
|-5.45
|-6.23
|9.82
|Global Education
|-6.56
|16.00
|6.41
|52.49
|92.60
|8.70
|57.22
|Career Point Edutech
|-12.89
|-12.64
|-31.29
|-20.31
|-20.31
|-7.29
|-4.44
|Arihant Academy
|-5.17
|6.15
|-5.65
|22.49
|122.40
|56.52
|29.94
|CL Educate
|-15.61
|-48.82
|-55.46
|-66.13
|-46.68
|-13.86
|17.05
|Zee Learn
|1.55
|-7.52
|-15.95
|-34.59
|-3.44
|16.31
|-12.72
|Drone Destination
|-3.76
|-10.31
|-33.24
|-47.91
|-63.16
|-22.57
|-14.23
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|0
|41.20
|48.33
|182.75
|290.00
|81.95
|28.76
|Chetana Education
|-15.15
|-19.77
|-36.03
|-50.13
|-54.35
|-28.24
|-18.06
|LCC Infotech
|-4.68
|-15.79
|-6.08
|2.05
|-24.71
|34.29
|-3.84
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|-1.21
|22.42
|3.33
|16.41
|-37.82
|-16.27
|4.30
|DSJ Keep Learning
|-2.04
|-8.13
|-11.11
|-31.91
|-48.94
|3.22
|24.78
|DocMode Health Technologies
|1.65
|-36.01
|-51.66
|4.88
|-4.76
|-38.04
|-24.96
|Educomp Solutions
|0
|7.07
|-18.46
|-27.40
|-36.90
|-14.57
|-18.78
Over the last one year, Addictive Learning Technology has declined 41.80% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.95%), NIIT Learning Systems (-19.71%), Crizac (-24.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Addictive Learning Technology has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.24%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.89
|102.43
|10
|104.3
|103.22
|20
|104.47
|104.79
|50
|110.37
|110.07
|100
|120.8
|119.6
|200
|134.89
|142.34
In the latest quarter, Addictive Learning Technology saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.07%, while DII stake increased to 1.41%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Addictive Learning Technology fact sheet for more information
Addictive Learning Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110HR2017PLC118029 and registration number is 118029. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Addictive Learning Technology is ₹99.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Addictive Learning Technology is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Addictive Learning Technology is ₹157.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Addictive Learning Technology are ₹102.00 and ₹98.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Addictive Learning Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Addictive Learning Technology is ₹184.55 and 52-week low of Addictive Learning Technology is ₹90.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Addictive Learning Technology has shown returns of -6.16% over the past day, -5.53% for the past month, -19.71% over 3 months, -44.71% over 1 year, -30.47% across 3 years, and -19.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Addictive Learning Technology are 18.44 and 1.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.