Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2013PLC076482 and registration number is 076482. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹104.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is 5.67 and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹98.85 and 52-week low of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹33.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.