Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADD-SHOP E-RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.00 Closed
-0.88-0.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.00₹38.00
₹37.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.85₹98.85
₹37.00
Open Price
₹38.00
Prev. Close
₹37.33
Volume
2,15,859

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138
  • R239
  • R340
  • Pivot
    37
  • S136
  • S235
  • S334

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.2337.89
  • 1068.9238.05
  • 2068.4737.87
  • 5074.437.61
  • 10075.1339.32
  • 20080.5145.23

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2013PLC076482 and registration number is 076482. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dineshbhai Pandya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devang Pandya
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jigar Pandya
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Deviben Pandya
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jayshree Pandya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yagnik Mundadiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kinjal Khunt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Dadhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹104.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is 5.67 and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹98.85 and 52-week low of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹33.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

