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Add-Shop E-Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADD-SHOP E-RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Add-Shop E-Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.84 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Add-Shop E-Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.71₹6.99
₹6.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.57₹10.99
₹6.84
Open Price
₹6.99
Prev. Close
₹6.87
Volume
9,892

Source: Dion Global

Add-Shop E-Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Add-Shop E-Retail has declined 35.23% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Add-Shop E-Retail has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

Add-Shop E-Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Add-Shop E-Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.76.7
106.816.75
206.866.83
507.016.96
1007.047.21
2007.827.97

Source: Dion Global

Add-Shop E-Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Add-Shop E-Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 72.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Add-Shop E-Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTAdd-Shop E-Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTAdd-Shop E-Retail - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTAdd-Shop E-Retail - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 26, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTAdd-Shop E-Retail - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Dis
May 22, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTAdd-Shop E-Retail - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Add-Shop E-Retail

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2013PLC076482 and registration number is 076482. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dineshbhai Bhanushankar Pandya
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shraddha Dev Pandya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Maharshi Jigar Pandya
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jayshree Dineshbhai Pandya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Shrichand Bachani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haresh Suryakantbhai Pujara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajatkumar Dineshbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maulik M Chavda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Add-Shop E-Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Add-Shop E-Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹6.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Add-Shop E-Retail?

The Add-Shop E-Retail is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Add-Shop E-Retail?

The market cap of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹19.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Add-Shop E-Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Add-Shop E-Retail are ₹6.99 and ₹6.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Add-Shop E-Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Add-Shop E-Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹5.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Add-Shop E-Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Add-Shop E-Retail has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, -35.23% over 1 year, -43.47% across 3 years, and -36.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail are 18.39 and 0.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Add-Shop E-Retail News

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