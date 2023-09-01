What is the Market Cap of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.? The market cap of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹104.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.? P/E ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is 5.67 and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is 0.98 as on .

What is the share price of Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on .