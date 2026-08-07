What is the share price of Add-Shop E-Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹6.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Add-Shop E-Retail? The Add-Shop E-Retail is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Add-Shop E-Retail? The market cap of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹19.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Add-Shop E-Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of Add-Shop E-Retail are ₹6.99 and ₹6.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Add-Shop E-Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Add-Shop E-Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹5.57 as on .

How has the Add-Shop E-Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The Add-Shop E-Retail has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, -35.23% over 1 year, -43.47% across 3 years, and -36.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail are 18.39 and 0.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global