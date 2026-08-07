Here's the live share price of Add-Shop E-Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|3.32
|-0.29
|-6.56
|-18.67
|-35.23
|-43.47
|-36.59
|Eternal
|4.33
|8.98
|22.58
|9.21
|4.52
|47.82
|19.32
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|0.16
|6.02
|23.80
|20.24
|58.96
|31.44
|-1.91
|Meesho
|4.97
|0.34
|-3.73
|22.02
|12.34
|3.95
|2.35
|Swiggy
|-1.61
|5.34
|0.34
|-16.01
|-29.62
|-14.97
|-9.27
|CarTrade Tech
|2.12
|-0.09
|44.45
|27.05
|32.18
|74.12
|13.12
|Brainbees Solutions
|1.20
|0.99
|-10.19
|-21.55
|-41.42
|-31.85
|-20.55
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-2.10
|0.50
|-6.37
|-10.52
|-14.34
|-27.67
|-17.66
|Macfos
|12.92
|12.73
|30.86
|67.11
|83.12
|62.11
|50.82
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-3.66
|3.67
|0.97
|-10.60
|-18.08
|-13.47
|-9.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-2.68
|-5.62
|-23.69
|-24.28
|-44.48
|-43.81
|-29.24
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|3.04
|-6.00
|-14.18
|-15.18
|-32.84
|-7.02
|-33.21
|Ahasolar Technologies
|8.68
|-2.44
|-13.04
|-7.22
|-21.41
|-41.50
|-17.80
|Olympia Industries
|2.79
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-7.88
|-20.53
|-32.41
|-2.26
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|-26.30
|-46.20
|-19.01
|12.30
|-11.22
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|4.68
|-15.17
|-62.04
|-67.63
|-57.66
|-16.73
|-9.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Add-Shop E-Retail has declined 35.23% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Add-Shop E-Retail has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.7
|6.7
|10
|6.81
|6.75
|20
|6.86
|6.83
|50
|7.01
|6.96
|100
|7.04
|7.21
|200
|7.82
|7.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Add-Shop E-Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 72.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Add-Shop E-Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Add-Shop E-Retail - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Add-Shop E-Retail - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Add-Shop E-Retail - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Dis
|May 22, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Add-Shop E-Retail - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2013PLC076482 and registration number is 076482. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹6.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Add-Shop E-Retail is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹19.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Add-Shop E-Retail are ₹6.99 and ₹6.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Add-Shop E-Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹10.99 and 52-week low of Add-Shop E-Retail is ₹5.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Add-Shop E-Retail has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, -35.23% over 1 year, -43.47% across 3 years, and -36.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Add-Shop E-Retail are 18.39 and 0.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global