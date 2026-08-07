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Adcon Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADCON CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Adcon Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.51 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adcon Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.50₹0.52
₹0.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.40₹1.05
₹0.51
Open Price
₹0.52
Prev. Close
₹0.51
Volume
1,28,063

Source: Dion Global

Adcon Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adcon Capital Services		0-3.772.002.00-19.05-29.08-12.78
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adcon Capital Services has declined 19.05% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Adcon Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Adcon Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adcon Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.510.51
100.510.51
200.520.52
500.540.53
1000.510.53
2000.580.57

Source: Dion Global

Adcon Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adcon Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Adcon Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTAdcon Capital Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTAdcon Capital Serv. - Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTAdcon Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 29 May, 2026
May 26, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTAdcon Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Q4 And Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2026 Results
May 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTAdcon Capital Serv. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Adcon Capital Services

Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008511 and registration number is 008511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Saraf
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Bharatkumar Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajeswari Bangal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yesha Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adcon Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Adcon Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adcon Capital Services is ₹0.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adcon Capital Services?

The Adcon Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adcon Capital Services?

The market cap of Adcon Capital Services is ₹16.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adcon Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adcon Capital Services are ₹0.52 and ₹0.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adcon Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adcon Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adcon Capital Services is ₹1.05 and 52-week low of Adcon Capital Services is ₹0.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adcon Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adcon Capital Services has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, -17.46% over 1 year, -28.62% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adcon Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adcon Capital Services are -7.63 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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