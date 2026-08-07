What is the share price of Adcon Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adcon Capital Services is ₹0.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Adcon Capital Services? The Adcon Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adcon Capital Services? The market cap of Adcon Capital Services is ₹16.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adcon Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adcon Capital Services are ₹0.52 and ₹0.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adcon Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adcon Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adcon Capital Services is ₹1.05 and 52-week low of Adcon Capital Services is ₹0.40 as on .

How has the Adcon Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Adcon Capital Services has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, -17.46% over 1 year, -28.62% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adcon Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adcon Capital Services are -7.63 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global