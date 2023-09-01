Follow Us

ADCON CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.63 Closed
-1.81-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Adcon Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.63₹1.63
₹1.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.04₹5.79
₹1.63
Open Price
₹1.63
Prev. Close
₹1.66
Volume
67,812

Adcon Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.63
  • R21.63
  • R31.63
  • Pivot
    1.63
  • S11.63
  • S21.63
  • S31.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.461.7
  • 101.451.69
  • 201.471.65
  • 501.511.63
  • 1001.541.72
  • 2001.491.76

Adcon Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.436.54-4.12-6.8654.4065.4860.59
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Adcon Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Adcon Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Nov, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Adcon Capital Services Ltd.

Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008511 and registration number is 008511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Saraf
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Minda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankarlal Pansari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajeswari Bangal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adcon Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adcon Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is ₹49.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adcon Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is -110.14 and PB ratio of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adcon Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is ₹1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adcon Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adcon Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is ₹5.79 and 52-week low of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is ₹1.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

