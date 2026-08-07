Here's the live share price of Adcon Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adcon Capital Services
|0
|-3.77
|2.00
|2.00
|-19.05
|-29.08
|-12.78
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adcon Capital Services has declined 19.05% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Adcon Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.51
|0.51
|10
|0.51
|0.51
|20
|0.52
|0.52
|50
|0.54
|0.53
|100
|0.51
|0.53
|200
|0.58
|0.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adcon Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Adcon Capital Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Adcon Capital Serv. - Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Adcon Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 29 May, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Adcon Capital Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Q4 And Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2026 Results
|May 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Adcon Capital Serv. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008511 and registration number is 008511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adcon Capital Services is ₹0.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adcon Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adcon Capital Services is ₹16.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adcon Capital Services are ₹0.52 and ₹0.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adcon Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adcon Capital Services is ₹1.05 and 52-week low of Adcon Capital Services is ₹0.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adcon Capital Services has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -1.89% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, -17.46% over 1 year, -28.62% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adcon Capital Services are -7.63 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global