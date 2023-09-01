Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1994PLC008511 and registration number is 008511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is ₹49.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is -110.14 and PB ratio of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is ₹1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adcon Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is ₹5.79 and 52-week low of Adcon Capital Services Ltd. is ₹1.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.