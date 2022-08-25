Adani Transmission, Coal India among 154 stocks to hit fresh 52-week high on BSE, 10 scrips at new lows

Domestic stock markets were trading with gains on the monthly futures & options expiry session. S&P BSE Sensex was hovering around the 59,400 mark after having gained close to 300 points or 0.5%. NSE Nifty 50 index was just shy of 17,700, adding 90 points. Benchmark indices have been closing with gains for two consecutive sessions so far. As bulls looked to be in control on Dalal Street as many as 154 stocks on the BSE zoomed to touch fresh 52-week high values. On the other hand, around 10 listed stocks were down at their lows.

52-week high/low on BSE

While none of the Sensex constituents were seen hitting fresh highs on Thursday, there were other marquee names that did soar to new 52-week values. Adani Transmission, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Federal bank, Bank of Baroda, Siemens, Phoenix Mills, NDTV, ABB India, and Gridwell Norton were among the stocks that touch new highs. On the other hand, shares that slipped to fresh 52-week lows included Sanofi India, Globe Commercials, Max Healthcare Insitute, and GVK Power Infrastructure among others.



52-week high/low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 78 listed stocks were at fresh 52-week high prices. Meanwhile, just 8 securities hit new lows. On fresh highs were, Astra Microwave Products, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Elgi Equipments, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Jyothy Labs Limited, Karur Vysya Bank, Royal Orchid Hotels, TVS Electronics, and more. Among the 8 stocks that touched lows were Future Enterprises, Sanofi India, IMP Powers, GVK Power & Infrastructure.

Volume gainers on NSE

TIL Limited was the top volume gainer on the NSE on Thursday with close to 2 lakh shares already exchanging hands. This is 21.56 times the one-week average for the stock. Shares were up 20%.

DPSC Limited was the second largest volume gainer with 17.92 lakh shares moving between investors as the stock zoomed 19.7%. The traded volume was 19.6 times the one-week average.

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited also saw high volume activity with 3.84 lakh shares moving between investors. This was 10 times the one-week average as the stock zoomed 8%.

Other volume gainers included Kolte – Patil Developers, Jet Freight Logistics, L&T Finance Holdings, and many more.