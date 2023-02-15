Adani Transmission, Alembic Pharma among 197 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 58 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Wednesday, as Sensex sank 0.06% or 36 points to trade at 60,993 while Nifty declined 4 points, at 17,925 level amid volatility. Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospital, HDFC Bank and Eicher Motors are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospital, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, with Eicher Motors up 4.64%. The biggest laggards are ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, HDFC and Sun Pharma, with ONGC down 1.35%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 58 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. H.G. Infra Engineering, Jindal Saw, Finolex Cables, Cigniti Technologies, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, APL Apollo Tubes, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Linc, KPT Industries, KCD Industries India, MPS, Praveg, Prima Plastics, Siemens, Shilchar Technologies, Taylormade Renewables, Zen Technologies and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 197 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Venky’s (India), Uflex, Vipul Organics, Stovec Industries, TCNS Clothing, Thyrocare Technologies, TV Today Network, Shri Bajrang Alliance, Shilpa Medicare, Sambandam Spinning Mills, Sahyadri Industries, Ramco Systems, Rajapalayam Mills, Polyplex Corporation, Loyal Textile Mills, Matrimony.com, Mangalam Organics, KSE, Jindal Poly Films, Hitech Corporation, Excel Industries, Graphite India, GE Power India, EKI Energy Services, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Balaji Amines, Bharat Rasayan, BASF India, Adani Transmission, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 25 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Siemens, APL Apollo Tubes, H.G. Infra Engineering, Cigniti Technologies, Finolex Cables, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Linc among others.

Alternatively, 129 stocks including Bharat Rasayan, Bharat Rasayan, BASF India, Balaji Amines, Venky’s (India), Bata India, Polyplex Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, ITC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.