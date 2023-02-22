Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy among 183 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 28 stocks hit 52-week high

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded with sharp cuts on Wednesday, as Sensex sank under the 60,000 level while Nifty declined 215 points, at 17,612. The sectoral indices and broader markets tumbled as well, and volatility gauge, India VIX soared 10.15%. Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Divi’s Lab, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Cipla with Divi’s Lab up 0.4%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Grasim, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, with Adani Enterprises down 10.2%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 33 stocks hit their upper price band. NMDC Steel, Nintec Systems, Sanghi Industries, Vinny Overseas, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Eros International Media, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Aaron Industries were among the scrips.

71 stocks hit their lower price band including Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, NDTV, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, DB Realty, SVP Global Textiles. Additionally, 22 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 28 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Cera Sanitaryware, ION Exchange (India), Siemens, Blue Star, MPS, Cyient, Kaynes Technology India, Uniparts India, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Universal Cables, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Aaron Industries, Vinny Overseas, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Saw among others.

Alternatively, 183 stocks including V-Mart Retail, Venky’s (India), Bata India, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Sheela Foam, Godrej Properties, Tide Water Oil Company (India), Adani Total Gas, IPCA Laboratories, Adani Transmission, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Amrutanjan Health Care, Century Textiles & Industries, Seamec, Adani Green Energy, Jindal Poly Films, BSE, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, GKW, Godrej Agrove, Olectra Greentech, Aarti Drugs, Harsha Engineers International, Laurus Labs, Biocon, Pokarna, Graphite India are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

ITI, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Aaron Industries, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Cheviot Company, IFB Industries, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Manaksia Steels, Asahi Songwon Colors, Delhivery, Wockhardt are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.