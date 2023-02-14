Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy among 150 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 75 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained in trade on Tuesday, as Sensex rose 0.84% or 507 points to trade at 60,938 while Nifty advanced 129 points, giving up the 17,899.95 level. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, SBI, ICICI Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are UPL, HCL Tech, ITC, Infosys, TechM, with UPL up 3.9%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Power Grid, NTPC and SUn Pharma with Adani Enterprises down 2.12%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 75 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Apar Industries, Taylormade Renewables, Veerkrupa Jewellers, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Polychem, MPS, Manomay Tex India, Sanghvi Movers, SAR Auto Products, Ovobel Foods, Jindal Saw, KPT Industries, H.G. Infra Engineering, Ganesh Benzoplast, Cummins India, Cigniti Technologies, Cera Sanitaryware and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 150 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, AMAL, Aksharchem (India), Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Total Gas, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Borosil Renewables, Bharat Rasayan, Clariant Chemicals (India), Dollar Industries, BASF India, EKI Energy Services, HLE Glascoat, Graphite India, GRM Overseas, Excel Industries, Indigo Paints, Infobeans Technologies, Kanchi Karpooram, Kamdhenu Ventures, Olectra Greentech, KSE, Matrimony.com, Polyplex Corporation and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 26 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Apar Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Axita Cotton, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cera Sanitaryware, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cummins India, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Cummins India, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, The Motor & General Finance, Sanghvi Movers, MPS among others.

Alternatively, 114 stocks including Bharat Rasayan, BASF India, Venky’s (India), Polyplex Corporation, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Adani Total Gas, Indigo Paints, Adani Transmission, Excel Industries, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Seamec, Adani Green Energy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Matrimony.Com, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Thyrocare Technologies, Olectra Greentech, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Mangalam Organics, Clariant Chemicals (India), TV Today Network are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers

TCS, HDFC, Infosys, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.