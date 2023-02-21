Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy among 142 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 75 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Wednesday, as Sensex sank 0.11% or 64 points to trade at 60,628 while Nifty declined 14 points, at 17,824 level. Despite being broadly in red, the broader markets traded on a muted note. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank and HDFC are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are NTPC, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Britannia Industries, with NTPC up 2.83%. The biggest laggards are Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, with Apollo Hospitals down 2.04%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 75 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Siemens, Titan Intech, WPIL, Triveni Turbine, Uni Abex Alloy Products, Vinny Overseas, Universal Cables, Persistent Systems, PG Electroplast, Praveg, MPS, Shree Cement, Ion Exchange (India), Kaynes Technology India, Kirloskar Industries, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Bajaj Steel Industries, Bosch, Cera Sanitaryware and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 142 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Zee Media, Seamec, Venky’s (India), Valiant Organics, Vipul Organics, Sheela Foam, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Pokarna, Poddar Housing and Development, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection, Rama Phosphates, Rupa & Company, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Century Textiles & Industries, Graphite India, GE Power India, Indong Tea Company, Olectra Greentech, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Biocon, Amrutanjan Health Care and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 40 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Baid Finserv, Bosch, Cera Sanitaryware, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, GNA Axles, Goyal Aluminiums, Hilton Metal Forging, ION Exchange (India), Kirloskar Industries, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, NMDC Steel, MPS, Persistent Systems, PG Electroplast, Shree Cement, Siemens, Universal Cables among others.

Alternatively, 124 stocks including Venky’s (India), Sheela Foam, Indigo Paints, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Seamec, Century Textiles & Industries, Adani Green Energy, BSE, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Valiant Organics, Olectra Greentech, Mahindra Logistics, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Ramco Industries, Rupa & Company, Biocon are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers

TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, L&T, Tata Steel are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.