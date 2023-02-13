Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy among 120 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 112 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell in trade on Monday, as Sensex dropped 0.7% or 424 points to trade at 60,258.7 while Nifty fell 118 points, giving up the 17,750 level. Adani Enterprises, SBI, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, M&M are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Titan, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, NTPC, with Titan up 1.88%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Infosys and Bajaj Finance, with Bajaj Enterprises down 7.2%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 112 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs.Waaree Renewable Technologies, Uniphos Enterprises, Taylormade Renewables, Siemens, SAR Auto Products, Sanghvi Movers, Sonata Software, Starlineps Enterprises, Rane (Madras), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Safari Industries (India), Polychem, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), KDDL, Landmark Cars, Comfort Fincap, Dalmia Bharat, H.G. Infra Engineering, Integra Engineering India, Cera Sanitaryware, APL Apollo Tubes, Carborundum Universal, Blue Star and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 120 stocks fell to their 52 week lows.TCNS Clothing Co., TechNVision Ventures, Smruthi Organics, Shri Jagdamba Polymers, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Rupa & Company, Sarvottam Finvest, PG Foils, Varroc Engineering, Matrimony.com, Mahindra Logistics, KSE, Hitech Corporation, HLE Glascoat, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Fermenta Biotech, EKI Energy Services, Dollar Industries, DCX Systems, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 39 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Archean Chemical Industries, Blue Star, APL Apollo Tubes, Axita Cotton, Cera Sanitaryware, ION Exchange (India), Safari Industries (India), Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Blue Star, PG Electroplast, KDDL, Rane Holdings, Landmark Cars, Sonata Software, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Mold-Tek Technologies, The Motor & General Finance, Fourth Dimension Solutions among others.

Alternatively, 67 stocks including Bharat Rasayan, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Cheviot Company, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Adani Green Energy, HLE Glascoat, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Matrimony.Com, TCNS Clothing Co., Visaka Industries, Rupa & Company, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Hitech Corporation, Jayant Agro Organics are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers

SBI, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, L&T, Bajaj Finance are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.