Adani Total Gas, HAL, ITC among 98 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 26 scrips at fresh lows

Indian equity markets soared on Thursday and were trading firmly higher, tacking positive global markets after the US Fed hiked interest hike 75bps, in-line with expectations. Fed also hinted at slowing down rate hikes eventually. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed more than 900 points or 1.69% to touch 56,750 while NSE Nifty 50 index breached 16,900. Bank Nifty was above 37,300 while India VIX was down in red, just above 17 levels. In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained up to 0.9% each. Bajaj Finance led gains on Sensex, up nearly 10% after stellar Q1 numbers. Bajaj Finserv also moved 9% higher as board approved stock split plan. Meanwhile, Dr Reddy’s was down 1.35%, accompanied by Sun Pharma, and Bharti Airtel.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Adani Total Gas, Alfavision Overseas, Blue Dart Express, Bharat Electronics, Coromandel International, Diamines & Chemicals, FIEM Industries, Foseco India, Genesys International Corp, G. K. P. Printing & Packaging, Hindustan Aeronautics, INOX Leisure, ITC, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company, Maximus International, Navin Fluorine International, Page Industries, PVR, Schaeffler India, Ritesh International, Shoppers Stop, Timken India, Venus Pipes & Tubes, West Coast Paper Mills were among the stocks that hit 52-week on BSE. Meawhile, Future Retail, Glaxosmithkline Pharma, Indostar Capital Finance, My Money Securties, Spicejet, Vipul, Zensar Tech were among the scrips at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 41 securities were at 52-week highs intraday, while 17 scrips touched fresh lows. Akshar Spintex, Adani Total Gas, Campus Activewear, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, ITC, Kirloskar Electric Company, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Navin Fluorine International, Paradeep Phosphates, PVR, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo, International Constructions, Vinyl Chemicals were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. Cosmo First Limited, DRC Systems India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Prudential Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-SEC ETF, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Kshitij Polyline, Panacea Biotec, Spicejet, Zensar Technologies were the scrips at new lows.

Volume Toppers

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Maruti Suzuki were the Senesex volume toppers in intraday trade. On NSE, Zomato, Tata Steel, Yes, Suzlon, GTL Infra, Punjab National Bank, Idea, Tata Motors were the most active stocks in terms of volume.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Wipro were the top Sensex gainers, while Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T and Ultratech Cement were the losers. In the Nifty 50 pack, Bajaj twins, Tata Steel, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, while Dr Reddy’s, Shree Cement, Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp and Cipla were the laggards.