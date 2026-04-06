The earnings season (Q4FY26) is picking up pace, and investors are closely tracking companies that could reward shareholders along with their results.

Among many other names, one such stock in focus is Adani Total Gas, which has announced the date for its upcoming board meeting.

This latest announcement by the Adani Group has drawn investor attention to a possible dividend.

Let’s take a look at the key factors investors need to know ahead the company’s Q4 result –

Adani Total Gas: A key date to watch

As per the company’s latest exchange filing, the board of directors is set to meet on April 27, 2026.

The agenda goes beyond just earnings. The company along with reviewing the financial performance for the Q4FY26, the board may also take a call on rewarding shareholders.

Adani Total Gas in its exchange filling noted, “we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, April 27, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026”

Following this announcement, it has naturally led to one key question – will investors see a dividend this time as well?

Adani Total Gas: Dividend hopes remain, but nothing confirmed

The company has indicated that a dividend could be on the table.

But, it is also important to understand that there is no confirmation yet. The final decision will be taken during the board meeting.

Looking at the prior dividend announcements, Adani Total Gas over the past few years, the company has paid Rs 0.25 per share annually.

So, now many might be think – will 2026 follow the same pattern or could there be a change?

As of now, investors will have to wait until the official announcement by the company.

Adani Total Gas: Q4 date and timing -What to expect

The company is expected to announce its Q4 FY26 results on April 27. The result will be announced likely around the evening hours, similar to its previous result timings.

Looking at the company’s last quarter, the results were released post-market hours. It is anticipated that this time a similar trend may be followed.

A day later, on April 28, the company will hold an investor and analyst call.

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Trading window and other details

In line with regulatory norms, the company has already shut its trading window. This means insiders and designated employees cannot trade in the company’s shares for a specific period.

As per the filing, “trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from April 01, 2026 and will re-open on April 30, 2026, i.e. 48 hours after the results are made public.”

A look at recent performance

In the December quarter, Adani Total Gas reported a 10% year-on-year rise in net profit, reaching Rs 157 crore. Revenue also saw a healthy increase, driven by higher volumes.

Operationally, the company EBITDA surged 15%.

Adani Total Gas share price performance

The share price of Adani Total Gas has fallen nearly 4% over the last five days. Meanwhile, on a one-month basis, the stock has delivered a return of around 8%.

Over the past six months, Adani Total Gas share price declined about 18%.

On a yearly basis, the shares declined nearly 9%.

So far in 2026, the Adani Total Gas shares has posted a negative return of around 12%.

The 52-week high of the company stands at Rs 798, and the 52-week low is Rs 462.