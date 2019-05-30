Adani Power shares jump nearly 7 pc post Q4 results

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 4:39:23 PM

Shares of Adani Power Thursday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

According to the filing, the firm?s total income rose to Rs 8,077.89 crore in March quarter, from Rs 4,161.19 crore a year ago.

Shares of Adani Power Thursday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The scrip climbed 6.40 per cent to close at Rs 51.50 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 8.88 per cent to Rs 52.70.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company jumped 6.82 per cent to close at Rs 51.65 apiece.

On the traded volume front, 45.77 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over four crore shares on the NSE during the day.

It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 653.25 crore in the corresponding period last year, the firm said in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, the firm’s total income rose to Rs 8,077.89 crore in March quarter, from Rs 4,161.19 crore a year ago.

The company’s consolidated net loss for 2018-19 narrowed to Rs 984.40 crore from Rs 2,102.95 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 26,361.63 crore compared to Rs 21,093.43 crore in 2017-18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Adani Power shares jump nearly 7 pc post Q4 results
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition