Adani Power, HAL among 81 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, LIC and 44 other scrips at fresh lows

Benchmark indices extended gains on Monday on the back of buying in auto and construction stocks. The BSE Sensex rose over 450 points or 0.84% to 54,782, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 104 points to 16,370. Nifty Bank perked up in early trade, led by AU Small Finance Bank and IndusInd Bank. Auto stocks were among the top winners on Nifty, up 2.5-4%, while. On the flip side, metal stocks slumped on the hike in steel export duty. The broader markets were outperforming the benchmarks as the BSE MidCap and the SmallCap indices rose up to 0.7%. Over 80 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 45 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

A-1 Acid, Adani Power, Apcotex Industries, BLS International Services, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CWD, De Nora India, Ease Trip Planners, ESAB India, GM Polyplast, Hindustan Aeronautics, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Megastar Foods, Mehta Housing Finance, Nava Bharat Ventures, Praveg Communications, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Roto Pumps, Shanthi Gears, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, Star Housing Finance, Virat Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Asian Hotels (West), Bhageria Industries, Bimetal Bearings, Fino Payments Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Indostar Capital Finance, JSW Holdings, JSW Steel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Muthoot Capital Services, Orient Electric, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Sunrise Efficient Marketing, Tata Steel, Tata Steel Long Products, Vaksons Automobiles, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, Xelpmoc Design and Tech were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that 52-week high, low on NSE

Around 31 securities touched 52-week high on NSE, while 38 scrips touches fresh lows. BLS International Services, Choice International, Grauer & Weil (India), Lancer Container Lines, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Mukand Engineers, Priti International, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Shanthi Gears were among the securities that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the flipside, AGS Transact Technologies, Asian Granito India, Eldeco Housing And Industries, Geojit Financial Services, Kritika Wires, Nandan Denim, NMDC, Steel Authority of India, Tata Steel, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Touchwood Entertainment were among te securities that touched new lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Nestle India, M&M, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, SBI were the top Sensex gainers, while Tata Steel, ITC, Powergrid, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries (RIL) were the losers. In the Nifty pack, Maruti, M&M, L&T, Nestle India and HUL were the top gainers, while JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ONGC, Hindalco and ITC were the laggards.