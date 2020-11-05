Stocks in focus: Adani Power, Berger Paints, HPCL, PVR, Inox Leisure, PNB Housing Finance, to remain in buzz

Nifty futures were trading 158.50 points higher at 12,066.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday

Nifty futures were trading 158.50 points higher at 12,066.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. Along with US presidential election results, investors will eye FOMC press conference by Jerome Powell, July-September quarter earnings, rising coronavirus cases, oil and rupee trajectory. Global markets were also trading in the positive territory in the early deals. Here are few stocks that may remain in news today.

Stocks in focus today:

Adani Power, Berger Paints: A total of 127 listed companies including ABB India, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birla Corporation, Birlasoft, Dalmia Bharat, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, ICRA, Inox Leisure, Minda Corporation, Spencers Retail, Torrent Power, Trent and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are scheduled to announce their July-September quarter earnings today.

HPCL: The board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has approved share buyback worth Rs 2,500 crore. The board has approved the proposal to buyback 10 crore shares, which represents 6.56 per cent equity share, at Rs 250 per share.

PVR, Inox Leisure: Cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and yoga institutes in Maharashtra can reopen outside containment zones from November 5, the state government said on Wednesday. Cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theatres will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside.

PNB Housing Finance: With about Rs 1,800 crore equity fundraise in the pipeline, PNB Housing Finance plans to repay its high-cost borrowings and will ask its lenders to sweeten the lending rates as the firm is working consistently to improve profitability parameters besides enhancing the value proposition for the investors, PTI quoted its MD and CEO Hardayal Prasad as saying.

Adani Gas: Adani Gas has signed a Definitive Agreement for the acquisition of three geographical areas namely Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East). All three GAs have high volumes potential in terms of demand of over 6.5 MMSCMD over a period 10 Years. These GA’s are under Phase 1 of Bharat Mala Pariyojana by NHAI which will further boost the development and volume growth.