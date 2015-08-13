Adani Ports shares gain 4.6 per cent on Nifty inclusion

Shares of Adani Ports surged 4.5 per cent today as the company will replace state-run iron ore miner National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on the National Stock Exchange’s benchmark index Nifty from September 28.(Reuters)

Shares of Adani Ports surged 4.5 per cent today as the company will replace state-run iron ore miner National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on the National Stock Exchange’s benchmark index Nifty from September 28.

Adani Ports’ scrip gained 4.66 per cent to close at Rs 337.20 at the NSE.

The changes were decided by the index maintenance sub-committee as part of its periodic review, India Index Services & Products (IISL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These changes shall become effective from September 28, 2015 (close of September 24, 2015),” it added.

At the same time, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Reliance Power and Union Bank of India would exit the CNX Nifty Junior index and would be replaced by Marico, NMDC and Sundaram Finance.

Shares of Reliance Power fell 6.52 per cent to Rs 40.80 in the NSE.