Adani Ports shares jump 3% on debt securities buyback plan; Adani Group stocks trade mixed

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares jumped 3% to Rs 678.40 today after the company’s board said it would consider its first and partial buyback of certain debt securities at a board meeting on April 22. Adani Ports will consider the buyback of the securities, which will either be denominated in Indian rupees or the U.S. dollar, in this financial year, subject to market conditions, it said in an exchange filing. The dollar bonds of Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai were trading marginally higher today.

Adani Group stocks were trading mixed today while the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were flat. Adani Enterprises shares fell 0.57% to Rs 1842.75, Adani Power shares rose 0.16% to Rs 187.75, Adani Wilmar shares were up 0.15% to Rs 409, Adani Transmission shares were down 0.61% to Rs 1011.3, Adani Green Energy shares fell 0.48% to Rs 931.25, Adani Total Gas shares were down 0.45% at Rs 926.35, Ambuja Cements shares were down 0.08% at Rs 379.5, NDTV shares were down 0.65% at Rs 182.6 and ACC shares were trading flat at Rs 1747.25.

Meanwhile, Adani Group paid back at least $3 billion in the March quarter, lowering promoter-group pledges and settling bonds with three domestic mutual funds, according to reports. Last month, Gautam Adani led group had prepaid share-backed loans totalling Rs 7,374 crore ahead of their maturity in April 2025. Adani Group has taken several steps to regain investors’ trust as its market capitalization fell over 50% earlier this year after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research LLC on January 24 published a report where it accused the Adani family of fraud and stock manipulation.