scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Adani Ports share price tanks over 1% despite 5% jump in Q4 net profit; Should you buy, sell, hold Adani Ports?

Adani Ports stock has surged 6.6% in the past one month and has fallen over 17% in the last 6 months. The company’s board declared a dividend of Rs 5 (250%) per equity share for FY23.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Updated:
Adani Ports share price outlook
Adani Ports' revenue from operations grew 40% to Rs 5,796.85 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 4,140.76 crore in Q4FY22.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price tanked 1.23% to Rs 725 today despite the company’s net profit rising 5.1% to Rs 1,158.88 crore from Rs 1,102.61 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations jumped 40% to Rs 5796.85 crore from Rs 4,140.76 crore in Q4FY22. The board declared a dividend of Rs 5 (250%) per equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid up for the fiscal 2023. Adani Ports shares have jumped 6.6% in the past one month and have fallen nearly 18% in the last 6 months.

Also Read

Should you buy, sell or hold Adani Ports stock?

Kotak: Buy – Fair Value: Rs 835 (15.17% upside)

“ADSEZ reported in-line results adjusted for the Haifa consolidation. More importantly, it sustained net debt to EBITDA at ~3X YoY in spite of the large investments made in FY2023. It expects FY2024 to see healthy mid-teens growth and a material decline in net debt to EBITDA to 2.5X. We marginally cut our estimates and increase FV to Rs 835 from Rs 810 on roll-forward,” said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. The brokerage continues to build in a high 14% CoE and would await further progress on the reduction in cash flow items linked to ICD given/received (gross amount high though down 50% yoy) and further clarification/reduction in large outstanding security deposits given to EPC contractors against capital commitment (have declined for the second-straight year).

Also Read

Nuvama: Buy –  Target Price: Rs 956 (31.86% upside)

“APSEZ continues to add its offerings aggressively across the businesses in order to provide end-to-end solutions, which is a key differentiator in adding volumes and achieving the transport utility status. FY24E growth should sustain multiples and we maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with an unchanged target price of Rs 956,” said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Also Read

JM Financial: Buy – Target Price: Rs  850 (17.24% upside)

“We raise our estimates by up to 3-4% to reflect 4QFY23 performance and outlook. We maintain a BUY rating with SoTP-based Mar’24TP of Rs 850 (earlier Rs 800),” said analysts at JM Financial.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 10:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market