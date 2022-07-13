scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, UTI AMC among stocks that will go ex-dividend soon; check full list

Domestic headline indices have continued to move lower this week as bears remain in control amid fears of inflation, rate hikes, and recession.

Written by Kshitij Bhargava
Updated:
Mahindra & Mahindra shares will begin trading ex-dividend tomorrow, July 14. Investors of the company are to receive a dividend of Rs 11.55 per share. (Image: REUTERS)

Domestic headline indices have continued to move lower this week as bears remain in control amid fears of inflation, rate hikes, and recession. S&P BSE Sensex shed more than 300 points or 0.66% to give up 53,600 while NSE Nifty 50 index slipped below the crucially important 16,000, falling more than 80 points or 0.53%. Broader markets were, however, mixed with midcap and smallcap indices rising higher. While Dalal Street continues to witness a battle between bulls and bears, dividends could be another source of gains for investors. A slew of listed companies will trade ex-dividend in the coming days. 

Going ex-Dividend tomorrow

Mahindra & Mahindra shares will begin trading ex-dividend tomorrow, July 14. Investors of the company are to receive a dividend of Rs 11.55 per share.

Also Read

Adani Total Gas will go ex-dividend tomorrow and the record date for the company’s Rs 0.25 per share dividend is on July 15. 

Adani Ports has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend from tomorrow.

Adani Enterprises, another Adani group firm also goes ex-dividend on the same date. Adani Enterprises’ investors will get a dividend of Re 1 per share.

Route Mobile investors will get a dividend of Rs 2 per share. The stock goes ex-dividend on July 14, tomorrow. 

Lupin, Zensar Technologies, Birlasoft Ltd, Ashok Leyland, Zydus Wellness, Neuland Labs, Bosch, and Piramal Enterprises are some of the other stocks that will go ex-dividend tomorrow. 

Ex-dividend later this week

Oswal Green Tech shares will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 15 with the record date of July 18. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share. 

Orient Electric has announced a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share. The stock will go ex-dividend on July 15.

UTI AMC shares will also begin trading ex-dividend on the stock exchanges from July 15. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 21 per share. 

Other stocks that will go ex-dividend soon include Blue Dart Express, Granules India, Federal Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Grindwell Norton.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Market