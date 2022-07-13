Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, UTI AMC among stocks that will go ex-dividend soon; check full list

Domestic headline indices have continued to move lower this week as bears remain in control amid fears of inflation, rate hikes, and recession. S&P BSE Sensex shed more than 300 points or 0.66% to give up 53,600 while NSE Nifty 50 index slipped below the crucially important 16,000, falling more than 80 points or 0.53%. Broader markets were, however, mixed with midcap and smallcap indices rising higher. While Dalal Street continues to witness a battle between bulls and bears, dividends could be another source of gains for investors. A slew of listed companies will trade ex-dividend in the coming days.

Going ex-Dividend tomorrow

Mahindra & Mahindra shares will begin trading ex-dividend tomorrow, July 14. Investors of the company are to receive a dividend of Rs 11.55 per share.

Adani Total Gas will go ex-dividend tomorrow and the record date for the company’s Rs 0.25 per share dividend is on July 15.

Adani Ports has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend from tomorrow.

Adani Enterprises, another Adani group firm also goes ex-dividend on the same date. Adani Enterprises’ investors will get a dividend of Re 1 per share.

Route Mobile investors will get a dividend of Rs 2 per share. The stock goes ex-dividend on July 14, tomorrow.

Lupin, Zensar Technologies, Birlasoft Ltd, Ashok Leyland, Zydus Wellness, Neuland Labs, Bosch, and Piramal Enterprises are some of the other stocks that will go ex-dividend tomorrow.

Ex-dividend later this week

Oswal Green Tech shares will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 15 with the record date of July 18. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Orient Electric has announced a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share. The stock will go ex-dividend on July 15.

UTI AMC shares will also begin trading ex-dividend on the stock exchanges from July 15. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 21 per share.

Other stocks that will go ex-dividend soon include Blue Dart Express, Granules India, Federal Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Grindwell Norton.