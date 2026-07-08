The Indian Ports and logistics sector is steering into the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027 with a robust growth trajectory, led by industry heavyweights Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and JSW Infrastructure. According to the global brokerage Nomura, an 8% surge in container volumes has cushioned broader commodity slumps in coal and petroleum.

Steady EBITDA and traffic growth

Nomura expects a steady Q1FY27 for India’s leading port operators, Adani Ports and JSW Infrastructure. The report forecasts a 16% year-on-year EBITDA growth for Adani Ports and a 12% increase for JSW Infrastructure, saying the quarter was “smooth sailing”.

Adani Ports reported a substantial 15% rise in total port traffic to 138MT, bolstered by newly commissioned assets like the NQXT terminal. Meanwhile, JSW Infrastructure is estimated to achieve 4.5% volume growth, with expectations of even stronger performance in the second half of the fiscal year.

However, Nomura expects a year-on-year decline in margin due to a higher share of international ports in overall ports revenue as international ports typically have a weaker margin profile than domestic ports, which is likely to be partly offset by lesser share of lower-margin logistics business.

Container volumes are primary growth driver

Nationally, port traffic increased 3% year-on-year during FY27, where an 8% surge in container volumes successfully offset declines in Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) and coal, which fell 3% and 4% respectively.

Adani Ports significantly outperformed the national average, recording container traffic growth between 17% and 18%. Nomura highlighted that this robust performance likely allowed Adani Ports to gain market share in the container segment. This shift underscores the increasing importance of containerised trade in sustaining maritime volume momentum across major and non-major Indian ports.

Adani Ports’ strategic MSC investment at Vizhinjam port

Nomura said that a critical highlight for Adani Ports is Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) strategic investment of $1.4 billion for a 49% stake in the Vizhinjam port. The brokerage said that this collaboration is a major positive, as it significantly improves cargo visibility and mitigates utilisation risks.

With MSC expected to utilise the majority of the port’s upcoming capacity, the partnership will likely result in a faster traffic ramp-up, higher operational efficiency, and a stronger presence on key trade routes, including East Africa and Bangladesh, while elevating relay cargo volumes at the terminal.

JSW Infrastructure’s container diversification in Kolkata

JSW Infrastructure is aggressively expanding its footprint through the integrated development of container berths at the Kolkata port. Having received a Letter of Award for this 30-year project, JSW Infra aims to add 0.93 million TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) of capacity, eventually scaling its total container handling capability to 1.8 million TEU.

This expansion is a core part of the company’s strategy to diversify into the container segment and progressively increase its third-party cargo business. By leveraging the established hinterland and high cargo concentrations in Kolkata, JSW Infrastructure is positioning itself for long-term operational efficiency and regional growth.

The key catalysts ahead

While revenue growth remains strong, Nomura said that evolving margin profiles are influenced by segmental shifts. Adani Ports’ revenue is estimated to grow 21% year-on-year, though its EBITDA margin may contract slightly to 58% due to a higher contribution from international ports, which carry a weaker margin profile than domestic operations.

In contrast, JSW Infra is expected to see its EBITDA margin expand to 49.1%. This expansion is primarily driven by a sharp improvement in logistics margins following the ramp-up of assets acquired in Q4FY26 and the sustained healthy performance of Navkar.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.