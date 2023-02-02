Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy among 124 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 63 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty continued trading mixed for the second session in a row, as Sensex gained 0.3% to trade at 59,898 while Nifty traded flat, higher by 0.08%. The indices pared sharp losses from the morning to trade in the green. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ITC, SBI, Bajaj Finance are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are ITC, Britannia, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and M&M, with ITC up 5.42%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, UPL, HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp and NTPC, with Adani Enterprises down 8.54%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 63 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Yuranus Infrastructure, Yash Management, Sterling Tools, Transvoy Logistics India, SKM EGG Products Export (India), Shreeshay Engineers, Sera Investments & Finance India, Vinny Overseas, Vippy Spinpro, VXL Instruments, Polycab India, Titan Intech, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, MPS, Mold-Tek Packaging, Mkventures Capital, Lotus Chocolate, Linc, Manaksia, Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, IIFL Finance, IFL Enterprises, ITC, Acrow India, The Anup Engineering, Apar Industries, Bharat Bijlee and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 124 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Zydus Wellness, Shivalik Rasayan, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, SIS, Steelman Telecom, Supriya Lifescience, Globe Commercials, Whirlpool of India, Valiant Organics, Tide Water Oil (India), Sanofi India, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection, Quint Digital Media, POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust, Neelamalai Agro Industries, KFin Technologies, Mangalam Organics, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Transmission and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 37 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, The Anup Engineering, Apar Industries, Baid Finserv, Bharat Bijlee, Blue Star, Britannia Industries, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, GRP, IIFL Finance, ITC, Jindal Saw, Kaynes Technology India, Polycab India, PNC Infratech, Sterling Tools among others.

Alternatively, 84 stocks including Sanofi India, Adani Transmission, Zydus Wellness, Whirlpool of India, Gland Pharma, Godrej Properties, Adani Green Energy, Central Depository Services (India), Tide Water Oil Company (India), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, IFB Industries, Natco Pharma are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Anmol India, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Tokyo Plast International, Omaxe, Marshall Machines, Galaxy Surfactants are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. ITC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Infosys, NTPC are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.